Zelenskyy reshuffles Cabinet to reinvigorate Ukraine's war effort

A slate of fresh-faced officials is poised to take on top roles in Ukraine's government, as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reshuffles the Cabinet in a bid to energise a war-weary nation and boost domestic weapons production in the face of Russia's grinding invasion.

At home, however, the Cabinet recalibration has not been seen as a major shift, as the Ukrainian leader continues to rely on officials who have proven their effectiveness and loyalty during the war, now in its fourth year.

Zelenskyy submitted nominations on Thursday to reshuffle top government positions, including the replacement of Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, the longest-serving head of government in Ukraine's history.

ALSO READ: Russia launches attacks on four Ukrainian cities, at least 15 injured Draft resolutions were registered in parliament proposing Yuliia Svyrydenko, currently the first deputy prime minister and minister of economy, as the new prime minister, and Shmyhal as defence minister, according to the parliamentary website. Other changes are expected in the Cabinet, but Svyrydenko's nomination as prime minister is taking centre stage. She played a key role in negotiating a USUkraine mineral agreement, ensuring the terms were acceptable to Kyiv. Svyrydenko has frequently represented Ukraine in high-level talks with Western partners, focusing on defence cooperation, economic recovery and reconstruction.

Lawmakers and fellow officials describe her as a diligent executive with a reputation for loyalty to the presidential office. ALSO READ: Russia may use 50-day window to wear down Ukraine, but quick gains unlikely On Tuesday, Zelenskyy posted a photo with Svyrydenko and Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, writing that the focus for the next six months would be increasing domestic weapons production, fully contracting all types of drones for Ukraine's defence forces, easing regulations to unlock economic potential, and ensuring delivery of social support programmes. Shmyhal announced his resignation on Tuesday. He held the position for more than five years after being appointed on March 4, 2020.