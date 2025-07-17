Home / World News / Zelenskyy reshuffles Cabinet to reinvigorate Ukraine's war effort

Zelenskyy reshuffles Cabinet to reinvigorate Ukraine's war effort

Zelenskyy submitted nominations to reshuffle top government positions, including the replacement of Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, the longest-serving head of government in Ukraine's history

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy
Ukrainian analysts and local media have rarely portrayed Shmyhal as an independent political figure or a counterweight to Zelenskyy (Photo: Reuters)
AP Kyiv
Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 2:54 PM IST
A slate of fresh-faced officials is poised to take on top roles in Ukraine's government, as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reshuffles the Cabinet in a bid to energise a war-weary nation and boost domestic weapons production in the face of Russia's grinding invasion.

At home, however, the Cabinet recalibration has not been seen as a major shift, as the Ukrainian leader continues to rely on officials who have proven their effectiveness and loyalty during the war, now in its fourth year.

Zelenskyy submitted nominations on Thursday to reshuffle top government positions, including the replacement of Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, the longest-serving head of government in Ukraine's history.

Draft resolutions were registered in parliament proposing Yuliia Svyrydenko, currently the first deputy prime minister and minister of economy, as the new prime minister, and Shmyhal as defence minister, according to the parliamentary website.

Other changes are expected in the Cabinet, but Svyrydenko's nomination as prime minister is taking centre stage.

She played a key role in negotiating a USUkraine mineral agreement, ensuring the terms were acceptable to Kyiv. Svyrydenko has frequently represented Ukraine in high-level talks with Western partners, focusing on defence cooperation, economic recovery and reconstruction.

Lawmakers and fellow officials describe her as a diligent executive with a reputation for loyalty to the presidential office.

On Tuesday, Zelenskyy posted a photo with Svyrydenko and Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, writing that the focus for the next six months would be increasing domestic weapons production, fully contracting all types of drones for Ukraine's defence forces, easing regulations to unlock economic potential, and ensuring delivery of social support programmes.

Shmyhal announced his resignation on Tuesday. He held the position for more than five years after being appointed on March 4, 2020.

Ukrainian analysts and local media have rarely portrayed Shmyhal as an independent political figure or a counterweight to Zelenskyy. Like Svyrydenko, he is seen as loyal to the president and his team.

His new post as defence minister means he is not leaving government entirely, but instead remains in the cabinet in a powerful role. The defence ministry commands one of the largest budgets and carries critical importance because of the war.

Shmyhal will replace Rustem Umerov, who, although he sought to push reforms, saw his tenure marked by internal turbulence and persistent dysfunction in Ukraine's defence procurement system. Despite his active role on the international stage, critics said the ministry remained plagued by mismanagement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 2:53 PM IST

