Bangladesh violence: 14 held after deadly clashes in Hasina's stronghold

Sheikh Hasina
Hasina, 77, has been living in India since August 5 last year, when she fled Bangladesh following a massive student-led protest that toppled her govt
Press Trust of India Dhaka
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 2:32 PM IST
At least 14 people have been arrested following clashes in Gopalganj, the hometown of Bangladesh's founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, that left four dead and prompted a curfew, according to a media report on Thursday.

Four people were killed in clashes over a rally organised by the National Citizen Party (NCP) on Wednesday in Gopalganj, which turned into a virtual battlefield as hundreds of supporters of Rahman's daughter and deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina clashed with police, ahead of the planned march of the student-led party.

According to The Daily Star newspaper, 14 people have been arrested in connection with the clashes.

"The joint forces handed over the 14 individuals to us," Abdullah Al Mamun, inspector (investigation) of Gopalganj Sadar Police Station, was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

Filing of cases is underway, he added. said.

Four extra platoons (nearly 200 soldiers) of the paramilitary Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) were rushed to Gopalganj following the clashes on Wednesday.

Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus' office said a 22-hour curfew has been ordered from 8 pm Wednesday for Gopalganj, adding the perpetrators of the attack on the NCP would not go unpunished.

According to media reports and witnesses, the protesters, equipped with bamboo sticks and brickbats, clashed with police and security forces, including the army and paramilitary BGB.

The security arrangements were made to facilitate a planned rally by the newly-floated NCP, which emerged as an offshoot of the Students against Discrimination movement in February, with the support of interim government Chief Adviser Yunus.

Protesters vandalised the vehicles of police and that of the local administrative chief, alongside launching an assault on the NCP convoy, prompting the law enforcement agencies to fire gunshots, according to reports.

The NCP managed to proceed with the rally on the vandalised stage with broken sound systems, chaired by its convenor Nahid Islam, vowing to ensure justice themselves if law enforcement agencies failed to do so.

In February, thousands of protesters set fire to the residence of Rahman, also known as Bangabandhu, in 32 Dhanmondi in Dhaka, which was converted into a memorial.

Hasina, 77, has been living in India since August 5 last year, when she fled Bangladesh following a massive student-led protest that toppled her Awami League's 16-year regime.

Topics :BangladeshBangladesh electionSheikh HasinaMuhammad Yunus

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

