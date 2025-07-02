'Will not accept intimidation': Mamdani slams Trump's deportation threat

“The President of the United States just threatened to have me arrested, stripped of my citizenship, put in a detention camp and deported,” Mamdani said in a post on X. “Not because I have broken any law but because I will refuse to let ICE terrorise our city.”

Rejecting any notion of backing down, Mamdani said, “We will not accept this intimidation.” Calling the alleged threats an attack on democracy, Mamdani warned that the move was a warning to others who speak out: “If you speak up, they will come for you.”

Trump calls Mamdani a ‘communist lunatic’

After 33-year-old state assemblyman Zohran Mamdani won the Democratic primary in New York, Trump lashed out at him on his social media platform, Truth Social. Trump called Mamdani a “100 per cent communist lunatic” and claimed his victory showed a “dangerous shift” in the Democratic Party.

Trump also mocked Mamdani’s looks and intelligence, and took aim at Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Senator Chuck Schumer. He referred to Schumer as “our Great Palestinian Senator” and accused him of “grovelling” in support.