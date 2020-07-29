CIL's coal allocation for non-power sector in Q1 rises 3-fold to 6.66 MT

Coal India's fuel allocation under the exclusive e-auction scheme for the non- increased three-fold to 6.66 million tonne (MT) in April-June period of the ongoing financial year.

This growth comes amid (CIL) looking to tap the non- for consumption of its coal in the wake of a slump in demand for the dry fuel. had allocated 2.20 MT of the dry fuel to the sector under the scheme in April-June period of the last financial year, as per latest government data.

However, the coal quantity allocated by the maharatna firm under the scheme in the last month dropped to 0.56 MT, from one million tonne allocated in June 2019-20, the data showed.

For the entire fiscal (2019-20), the PSU's under the scheme dropped to 8.03 MT from 11.36 MT in the previous year, as per the data. The scheme was launched in 2015-16 to make coal available to non-power consumers, including captive power plants.





CIL, which has sufficient stock of coal, is grappling with weak demand for the dry fuel. The is one of the major consumers of

The company, which is reeling under the pandemic stress causing adverse impact on demand and supply of the dry fuel, had this month said the situation will remain uncertain in July-September as some states are resorting to fresh lockdowns.

The state-owned miner produced 18.05 MT of coal during July 1-16 against 19.61 MT produced in the same period last year. The in some of the major mines is still affected due to high coal stock and less offtake, the PSU had said. Pithead stock of as on July 16 is 72.88 MT as compared to 33.17 MT during the last year same period, it said.

accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic