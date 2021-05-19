IOC posts all-time high profit in FY21 of Rs 21,638 cr versus year-ago loss

-
State-owned oil refining and marketing company Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) posted a record net profit of Rs 21,762 crore, at consolidated level, during fiscal year 2020-21 against a loss of Rs 1,876 crore in the year before period. This is the highest annual profit ever reported by the IOC.
The company reported total income of Rs 5.23 trillion during FY 2020-21 as compared to Rs 5.78 trillion during corresponding period a year before.
IOC’s management attributed the increase in profit to inventory gains, which came from fluctuations in global oil prices and rising sales of high-margin petrochemical products.
“Our refining throughput for FY21 was 62.351 million tonne (MT) and the throughput of the Corporation’s countrywide pipelines network was 76.019 MT during the year,” IOCL chairman, SM Vaidya, said.
IOCL achieved the highest ever petrochemical sales of 2.5 MT in FY21, up 20 per cent annually. The petrochemicals segment reported a turnover of Rs 19,564 crore, 24 per cent more than FY20.
IOCL’s gross refining margin, including inventory gains, was $5.64/barrel against the margin of $0.08/barrel in FY20. IOC sold 81 MT of petroleum products in the fiscal, witnessing an annual drop of 9.7 per cent mainly due to Covid-induced lockdown.
The company’s revenue in the period fell by 9 per cent to Rs 5.19 lakh crore. IOC’s board on Wednesday has also declared an interim dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share. IOC also announced the board’s approval to expand the capacity of Bongaigaon refinery to 3 MTPA from 2.7 MTPA.
For the quarter ending March 2021, IOC reported net profit of Rs 9144 crore, as against loss of Rs 8565 crore during Q4FY20.
