KLM to increase flights to India, takes over Jet's slots at Amsterdam
Key deals last week: Ather Energy, Shell Foundation, Das Capital, and more

There were 16 PE deals worth $121.96 million with 3 private equity exit in the last seven days ended May 29, 2019

chart

1Includes Healthquad Fund, Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance, KOIS Invest; 2Includes ENGIE Rassembleurs, EDFI Management, Triodos Microfinance Fund, AlphaMundi Group, CoCapital, Dila Capital, Endeavor Global, EcoEnterprises Fund; 3Includes M&S Partners, Crescent Enterprises Ventures, Kortschak Investments, TTCER Partners, AL Nasser Holdings

Source: NewsCorp VCCEdge
First Published: Wed, May 29 2019. 23:56 IST

