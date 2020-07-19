Local developers rope in global realty firms to boost project prospects

Local property developers in the country are roping in global real estate developers as development management (DM) partners in office properties to attract international tenants and investors.

In DM, while the land owner is responsible for approvals and other pre-construction procedures, the other partner takes care of construction, marketing, leasing and other aspects for a fee.

DM was so far mostly happening mostly in residential properties, but now it is being adopted by commercial property developers as well. Developers used to charge 12-15 per cent of project top line as a fee in residential projects.





Recently, Bengaluru-based DNR group tied up with Hines, one of the largest global developers-cum-investors from the US, to set up a one-million-square-foot office project in that city.

“It will bring an international flavour to the project. Hines also has relations with multi-national firms which help us in leasing the project,” said Vipul Kumat, managing director, DNR Group.

Kumat added that his company is also exploring some other projects with Hines in Bengaluru.

Amit Diwan, managing director & India country head, Hines said: "We see DM as a way of expanding our participation in India and entering new geographies. We would be open to investing in these projects as well, but that’s a decision project owners have to make for themselves, based on their desired capital stock.”



He said Hines has signed two agreements so far, and has some more at the term-sheet stage. However he declined to name developers due to confidentiality clauses in the deals.

According to sources, Hines signed a DM with Navi Mumbai-based developer Greenscape, with whom it is doing a one-million-sq-ft office project in Turbhe area of the satellite city.

Tishman Speyer, another US-based developer-cum-investor, signed with Pune-based Muttha group for one million sq ft last year. The entire project has an area of 4.5 million sq ft.

Tishman is also in talks to do 3.2 million sq ft in two different projects in Pune, one of which is a built to suit (BTS) for a large tenant, sources said.

“DMs with global developers help local developers to compete with top developers and help them in financial closure of projects,” said Avnish Singh, managing director and country head at Tishman Speyer.





Tishman Speyer also acted as a construction manager for Goldman Sachs for a 2 million sq ft project in Bengaluru earlier.

Saurabh Shatdal, managing director, capital market and land at Cushman & Wakefield said: “Developers want to hold land rather than doing JVs. But they want to attract Fortune 500 If they want to sell, they can get good investor due to good tenant base and good building,”

Shatdal said Cushman acted as a consultant in many such DM deals in the recent months.

“Either land owner gives a DM contract to an outside company or a JV company gives DM to the construction arm of a local developer,” he added.