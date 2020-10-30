RIL's net profit falls 15% to Rs 9,567 cr in Q2, revenue slides 24%

-
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd's profit fell 15% in the September quarter as the coronavirus crisis crushed demand at its dominant oil refining and petrochemicals businesses.
The Indian oil, retail and telecoms conglomerate said on Friday consolidated profit slipped to Rs 9,567 crore ($1.29 billion) in the three months to Sept 30 from Rs 11,262 crore a year earlier.
Revenue from operations slid 24% to Rs 1.16 trillion.
($1 = 73.9430 Indian rupees)
