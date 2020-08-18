Samsung retains top spot in global TV market with 8.5 mn shipments in Q2

Electronics remained the top TV vendor in the second quarter of the year, while its local rival fell to the fourth spot in global TV shipments, a report said on Tuesday.

shipped 8.5 million TVs in the April-June period, down 6 per cent from a year ago but maintained its top status, according to industry tracker Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), citing DiScien's monthly report.

However, LG dropped from the second to fourth spot after its TV shipments declined 25 per cent on-year to 4.4 million units in the second quarter of the year, reports Yonhap agency.

"LG has struggled to maintain its market position as it tries to increase the volume of OLED TV sales without decreasing prices, and faced with a vast price gap between LCD and OLED TV panel prices," DSCC said.

Chinese brands TCL and Hisense came in second and third, respectively. TCL's TV shipments increased 27 per cent on-year to 5.6 million, while Hisense saw 18 per cent on-year gain in its TV shipments to 4.7 million units in the second quarter, according to the report.

The global TV shipments from the top 15 TV brands dropped 2 per cent on-year to 38 million units in the April to June period, the report showed.

TV shipments to North America surged 39 per cent on-year to 9.5 million units, while those of China increased 5 per cent on-year to 11 million units, but shipments to other regions declined sharply.