Tech-enabled meat, seafood ordering platform TenderCuts raises Rs 30 cr

-
ALSO READ
Meat startup TenderCuts enters Bengaluru, to add 10 stores by year-end
Stride Ventures announces first close of Stride Venture India Fund II
D2C footwear brand Neeman's raises Rs 7 cr in debt from Stride Ventures
Meat startup Licious becomes first Indian D2C unicorn with $52 mn fundraise
BigBasket co-founder makes a silent exit, plans to build new business
-
Stride Ventures, a venture debt firm, announced a funding of Rs 30 crore in tech-enabled fresh meat and seafood ordering platform, TenderCuts. This investment is aimed at supporting TenderCuts in its growth and expansion plans across 8 cities by early 2022.
This is the 43rd investment in the firm’s portfolio across both funds, as it continues to play a strategic role in the growth stories of new age companies.
Nishanth Chandran, founder & CEO, TenderCuts, said, “Our learnings in the South will help us expand swiftly across other cities in India. We already are at 50 stores and will be expanding to 8 cities in 2022. We are happy to partner with Stride as both companies are aligned to the future of consumer tech and organised retail.”
Launched in 2015, TenderCuts is a platform to order fresh meat, seafood and eggs. The company also has a ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook product range comprising sausages, kebabs, shawarmas, pickles, etc. Through its omni-channel distribution strategy, TenderCuts currently serves its customers across Chennai, Hyderabad and Bangalore through its 50 ommi-channel stores.
Apoorva Sharma, partner, Stride Ventures, said, “TenderCuts has plans for expanding its reach pan-India and we are delighted to partner with them in their growth journey.This is a highly fragmented market where customer experience is inconsistent. TenderCuts’ omni-channel distribution strategy enables it to maintain low turnaround and deliver high quality, freshly cut meat.”
Since its commencement, Stride Ventures has focused on investing in across sectors. Having been one of the most active venture debt companies this year, the total commitments have crossed Rs 1,000 crore in portfolio companies across both its debt funds.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU