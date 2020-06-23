These techies built a social media start-up from their college hostel room

On June 11, a day after well-known industrialist and chairman of Mahindra Group Anand Mahindra committed an investment of $1 million in social media start-up Hapramp, its creative social media app GoSocial saw unprecedented traffic due to which the app's server crashed for some time. "The last time I remember such a crash was when @disneyplus launched #babyyoda in #StarWars #Mandalorian.

Yesterday, our servers couldn't keep up with the overwhelming love from everyone! But we are back now, with more infra," tweeted Jaspreet Bindra, mentor of the company and former ...