Companies pitch 'coronavirus-proof' clothes, as doctors seek evidence

India’s biggest textiles companies are stitching up "coronavirus-proof fabrics"—a market expected to be worth $20.5 billion globally by 2026—as doctors seek scientific evidence for their claim. Arvind Ltd, Donear Group, Raymond, and Siyaram began by offering reusable masks and personal protective equipment (PPE) kits and now offer fashionwear for the coronavirus.

Companies are pitching their products by citing research that virus and bacteria can remain active on textiles for up to two days. Peter England, a menswear brand from the Rs 8,743-crore ...