TVS Motor partners with Motomundo SA for expansion in Honduras

Company has strengthened its operations in Central America by forming a partnership with Motomundo SA, one of the largest business groups in Honduras.

As a part of this association, Motomundo SA will facilitate the sales and service of TVS products across all Motomundo stores in the country in a phased manner. Motomundo stores will start with an exclusive outlet for Company and will expand it to three stores in the country within a year.

Company will be present in 40 Motomundo outlets and over 25 dealers across Honduras. The company will also operate 25 service outlets to ensure complete service and spare support. The range of two-wheeler offerings will be supplemented with attractive retail finance schemes, according to the company release.

R Dilip, Executive Vice President — International Business, TVS Motor Company said that partnership with Motomundo SA will expand the company's presence in Honduras. The unique network of distribution that Motomundo SA has developed makes them the best strategic ally for TVS Motor Company. With this partnership, TVS will be able to offer customised products with complete service and spare parts for our customers and consolidate our presence in the region.

TVS Motor Company is the flagship company of the $8.5 billion TVS Group with exports to over 60 countries.