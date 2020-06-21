JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Shortage of stock prompts HUL, Tata Consumer to boost tea procurement
Business Standard

With Jio stake sale, RIL struck more sale deals in Q1 than in last 11 years

In terms of value, RIL's June quarter deal (sales, purchase and joint venture included) activity, is more than 68 per cent of the conglomerate's combined deal activity between FY2010 and FY2020

Topics
Mukesh Ambani | Reliance Jio | Reliance Industries

Amritha Pillay & Sameer Mulgaonkar  |  Mumbai 

jio, reliance, ril
While the deal is smaller than the one with Facebook for 9.99 per cent stake, it comes at a 12.5 per cent premium

Mukesh Ambani promoted Reliance Industries (RIL)’s $15.20 billion worth stake sale in Jio Platforms, outperforms the combined value of sale and joint venture deals the company struck in the last 11 years.

According to data sourced from Bloomberg for RIL’s deal activity - which includes sale, purchase, investments and joint venture transactions, RIL undertook $22.30 billion worth of deal activity between FY2010 and FY2020. Of this $ 22.30 billion, Reliance Industries is identified as the acquirer only in $ 7.34 billion worth of deals. The rest, worth $ 14.95 billion, are either stake sales or joint ventures.

In terms of value, RIL’s June quarter deal (sales, purchase and joint venture included) activity, is more than 68 per cent of the conglomerate’s combined deal activity between FY2010 and FY2020.

ALSO READ: How RIL became the first Indian company to top Rs 11 trn in market-cap

The Covid-19 pandemic and the ensuing lockdown may have put the best of funds on a backfoot of deal activity, RIL, however, has been an outlier. With 10 different investors brought in for its telecom venture Jio Platforms, RIL undertook 12 different transactions since April this year. In all, these 12 transactions were valued at $ 15.27 billion, which also includes two smaller non-telecom related deals. RIL’s dozen deals transacted in the June quarter, outperform the company’s annual deal activity for 7 out of the last 11 years.

FY2011 and FY2020 were other two years where RIL saw heightened M&A activity in value terms. Deals in FY2020, included investments made in RIL’s infrastructure investment trust (InvIT)s for its tower assets and a joint venture with BP for fuel retailing. In 2011, RIL entered into a $7 billion joint venture with BP for its exploration and production business.

With Jio stake sale, RIL struck more sale deals in Q1 than in last 11 years
First Published: Sun, June 21 2020. 14:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU