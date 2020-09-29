Amnesty International halts India operations citing govt witch-hunt

on Tuesday halted all its work in India days after its bank accounts were frozen by the government here in what the organisation called a witch-hunt of human rights organisations over unfounded and motivated allegations.

However, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) clarified that there is no probe against the parent organisation, but its two subsidiaries -- India Pvt and Trust. Both of these entities are being scrutinised under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

The federal agency had issued a show-cause notice to Amnesty International charging a contravention of to the tune of Rs 51 crore in September 2019. This contravention had resulted in freezing of bank deposits of both entities of the parent NGO, said an ED official.

Amnesty International has been compelled to let go of staff and pause all its ongoing campaign and research work in India after it came to know about complete freezing of its bank accounts on September 10. Avinash Kumar, Executive Director of said that the government crackdown over the last two years was not accidental and the latest attack was akin to freezing dissent.

“The constant harassment by government agencies including the Enforcement Directorate is a result of our unequivocal calls for transparency in the government, more recently for accountability of the Delhi police and the Government of India regarding the grave human rights violations in Delhi riots and Jammu & Kashmir,” he said.

In a press statement Amnesty International said that more than four million Indians have supported its work in India in the last eight years and around 100,000 Indians have made financial contributions which have no relation with the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act, 2010.

“The fact that the Government is now portraying this lawful fundraising model as money-laundering is evidence that the overbroad legal framework is maliciously activated when human rights activists and groups challenge the government’s grave inactions and excesses,” the statement said.

“ has allegedly received export proceeds of Rs. 51.72 crore during FY 2013-2014 to 2018-2019 from UK-based Amnesty International. However investigation has proved that no services were exported and the amounts so received was in contravention to provisions of and PMLA,” official explained.

However, the action of account freezing was later challenged in Karnataka High Court by both these entities and the action of the enforcement agency was found legally justified, he said, added no other fund except for alleged export proceeds received from the NGO is under probe.

A senior accountant with specialisation in FCRA said that action against Amnesty is not part of a larger crackdown on NGOs but more of a personal slugfest going on between the organisation and the government. “Many NGOs believe that the government is wrong on several issues. Can an NGO challenge the might of the government? In its defense the government will say it is democratically elected...Both parties need to come to an understanding.”

Kumar also said that treatment of human rights organisations as criminal enterprises and dissenting individuals as criminals without any credible evidence was a deliberate attempt by the Enforcement Directorate and Government of India to stoke a climate of fear and dismantle the critical voices in India.

“It reeks of fear and repression, ignores the human cost to this crackdown particularly during a pandemic...As a global power and a member of the United Nations Human Rights Council, India must fearlessly welcome calls for accountability and justice,” Kumar said.

On August 28, released an investigative brief on the complicity of police in the Delhi riots and also released an update on the situation of human rights in Jammu and Kashmir earlier that month.