Covid-19 cases in India at four-month high: Everything you need to know

On March 22, India recorded 1,134 cases of . This is the highest number of cases in over four months. According to the data released by the Union Health Ministry, the number of active cases now stands at 7,026. The total tally of Covid-19 cases in India was 44.6 million.

At the same time, the country is also reeling under the pressure of H3N2 influenza cases, with people experiencing high fever, prolonged cough and weakness.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister chaired a high-level Covid-19 review meeting to assess the terms of preparedness of health infrastructure and logistics, and the status of the vaccination campaign. He highlighted that Covid-19 in India is "far from over", and there is a need to regularly monitor the status of cases across the country.

Why are Covid-19 cases rising in India?

Dr Randeep Guleria, former director of All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), said the rising corona cases in India could be attributed to a new variant, XBB.1.16. In an interview with the news agency PTI, he said it was like a "new kid on the block".

Guleria said that the virus keeps mutating over time, but there is no need to panic as the new variant does not cause severe illness and death.

"...As long as they don't lead to severe illness, hospitalisation and deaths, it is alright because it helps in giving some degree of immunity to the population if they have a mild illness," he said.

He said that for the last year, the variants have been sub-lineages of Omicron only. "So it seems the virus has stabilised a little bit, it is not changing as rapidly as it was in the past," he said.

"Even if we see a surge, there is no need to worry, as long it does not translate into hospitalisations and deaths it is alright," he added.

What should Indians do amid rising Covid-19 cases?

In the review meeting, PM Modi said Indians must observe Covid appropriate behaviour, including wearing masks on hospital premises for patients, health professionals, and health workers.

He also stressed that wearing masks is advisable when senior citizens and those with comorbidities visit crowded areas.

PM Modi advised continuing to focus on the 5-fold strategy of Test-Track-Treat-Vaccination and Covid Appropriate Behaviour, enhance Lab Surveillance, and test all Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases. Mock drills should be conducted regularly to ensure that our hospitals are ready for all emergencies.

He also asked people to follow respiratory hygiene and adhere to Covid appropriate behaviour in crowded public places.