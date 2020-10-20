Covid-19 Factoid: India's biggest 24-hour drop in active cases this month

The global count of confirmed coronavirus cases has crossed 40 million. Over 9 million of these are cases currently active. The worldwide Covid-19 death toll now stands at over 1 million, of which the US accounts for the highest number of fatalities.
In India, the confirmed case count is now nearing the 7.6-million mark.
While over 88 per cent of these cases (6.73 million people) have recovered, 1.52 per cent (115,000) have died, and a little over 9 per cent cases (748,538) are still active.
Here are some insights on the spread of the virus:
India’s daily spike falls below 47,000 cases for the first time in three months
India on Tuesday reported 46,790 new cases, the lowest count for new cases added in a day since July 23. After adding nearly 89,000 daily cases on an average through last month, the country has been witnessing a decline since the start of October.
India recorded its biggest drop in active cases count for the month so far
The net reduction of 23,517 in active cases reported by India on Tuesday is the biggest dropin tally this month. So far in October, India’s active case count has dropped by over 200,000 to 748,538.
Maharashtra witnessing a massive drop in daily new cases
Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in India with over 1.6 million reported cases, is witnessing a massive decline in daily new case additions. The state added 5,984 new cases on Tuesday, a sharp decline when compared with the average of 11,000 cases a day in the past 15 days.
