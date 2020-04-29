Covid-19 Factoid: India's trajectory of new daily cases remains worrisome

The global tally of confirmed infections stands at 3,084,762, and the death toll is 212,522. More than 900,000 people have now recovered worldwide. The US remains the most affected country in the world, with no improvement in sight. It also has the highest death toll globally, nearly twice as much as the next worst-hit country, Spain.

In India, the tally is very close to breaching the 30,000 mark, with more than 900 deaths. In a piece of positive news, however, fresh daily cases have been receding for a few days now. But it may be too early to declare the worst is over.

Here are some data trends to help you understand the pandemic situation better:

Region-wise trend in number of daily deaths

It has been roughly two months since the outbreak spread exponentially outside of China. A look at the trends in these two months shows that the pandemic was limited to Europe for most of March, after which North America began contributing equally to the number of reported cases as well as deaths. The share of Asia (excluding China in the initial stages) has been limited throughout these two months.

Italy seems to have finally managed to flatten the curve

Italy, which became the first epicentre of the pandemic outside of China, is reporting a steady decline in the number of daily deaths. At 26,977 fatalities, its death toll is the second worst in the world, next only to the US. has so far had 199,414 confirmed cases, of which a little over 30 per cent have now been cured.

3. How has India fared vis-a-vis other countries with 20,000-30,000 cases?

Among countries that have 20,000 to 30,000 confirmed cases, the bracket in which India falls at present, the European country of Switzerland has the highest number of cases. However, Ecuador has witnessed the biggest spike, with the number of cases doubling in a short period. The steep trajectory of India is still worrying, behind only Peru.