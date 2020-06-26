Covid-19 Factoid: Delhi surpasses Mumbai in total coronavirus cases

The global tally of cases currently stands at 9.5 million and is expected to cross 10 million soon. Globally, there have been 485,611 deaths and 5,197,927 recoveries till now. For every single day in June, there have been a minimum of 100,000 cases registered every 24 hours.

In India, there are now over 470,000 cases, of which 186,514 are still active. As many as 271,696 people have been cured of the virus till now, while 14,894 patients have lost their lives to the infection. Delhi now has the second highest number of confirmed cases in the country, displacing Tamil Nadu. Forthe first time since the Covid-19 outbreak, the national capital also went past Mumbai to become the most affected city by total cases.

Here are some data points on the pandemic:

#1. US confirmed cases surpass combined tally of Europe

The confirmed cases tally of the US, which has the highest number of cases globally, has now surpassed the combined tally of all nations in Europe, one the worst-affected subcontinents in the pandemic. Many of the earliest epicentres, such as Italy, Spain and Germany, are in Europe, but most of them have since shown rapid recovery. In comparison, cases in the US are still on the ascent.





#2. Maharashtra, Delhi have highest infection rate in India

In India, Maharashtra and Delhi have the highest infection rates, at almost three times the national average of 6 per cent. These are also the states with the highest number of confirmed cases in the nation. Among states with above average infection rates, Telangana and Gujarat are the only ones which are not among the top ten states by number of confirmed cases.



#3. Gujarat's death rate almost double the national average

Gujarat has the highest death rate among all states in India, followed by Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. Gujarat’s death rate is almost twice the national average of 3.1 per cent and has the third highest death toll in the country. Tamil Nadu, with over 67,000 confirmed cases, has managed to keep its death rate at just 1.3 per cent.



