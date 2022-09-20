Over-speeding to rear seat belts: New rules, fines for traffic violations

-
-
Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry passed away on September 4 in a car accident in Maharashtra's Palghar district. Following his death, a debate on the need for seat belts in the rear gathered pace. Union minister Nitin Gadkari has said wearing seat belts would be must for all passengers in a car, including those on rear seats, and flouting the rule will attract fine.
According to the NCRB report, in 2021, 155,000 people died in accidents on Indian roads. The number was up from 133,000 in 2020. Total accidents reported also rose to 403,000 in 2021, up from 354,000 from 2020.
Traffic fines have also been revised and it is important to note that a fine of Rs 10,000 can also be imposed for violating the traffic rules. In order to curb accidents, it is important for all motor owners to follow the ruled laid in the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988. Vehicle owners must also ensure that they have all the necessary documents in the car before they leave their house in order to avoid penalties.
Here are some of the documents that you must possess:
- Original driving license or digilocker copy of same
- Original car smart card or digilocker copy of same (or RTO receipt in original, in case of a new car - RTO receipt is only valid for 90 days)
- Original insurance policy or copy of the same
- PUC copy in original (for new cars , it is exempted till the end of the 1st year. For cars purchased after 2010, PUC certificate will carry validity of 1 year. For cars before that, PUC certificate to be renewed once every 3 months)
If you don't carry all the relevant documents, the traffic police is entitled to issue a challan to the offendors.
Here is how you can pay your e-challan online:
Go to the official website of transport department in your state
• Click on the link that reads 'e-challan payments' or 'traffic violation payment'
• Click on the violation you are paying penalty for
• Enter your e-challan or vehicle identification number
• If you are paying the penalty by debit or credit card, continue by providing your payment information
• After paying the fine, you will receive an SMS on your registered mobile number confirming the same
• You can also use Paytm to pay the penalty
Here is how you can pay your e-challan offline:
• You can pay the e-challan amount in cash through prosecuting officer of traffic police having an e-challan machine
• You can also visit the traffic police headquarters in your city to pay the challan with all the relevant documents
• You can also opt to pay the e-challan through Cheque/Demand Draft (DD)/Pay order by post or courier
|Traffic Offence / Rule Violated
|New Traffic Fine - Effective January 2022
|HSRP Fine Car not having High Security Number Plate or Colour Coded Sticker (only for vehicles plying in Delhi without Color Code Stickers or HSRP Plate)
|Upto Rs 10,000 with compounding fine of Rs 5500
|Violating Stop Line If you Violate Stop Line, while Red Light On by even a Marginal extent would be charged fine
|Rs 500
|Without Pollution Certificate Driving without PUC (Pollution Certificate) copy , Not Valid for EV
|Rs. 2000
|Without FASTag Crossing Toll Plaza without FASTag
|2x Toll Payment Charges
|Excess Smoke Violating Air Pollution Standards (for Vehicles emitting Excess Black Smoke on Road)
|Rs 10000
|Without DL License Driving without Driving License. Note: Vehicle can also be impounded by Traffic Police when driven without DL (Note: You can show Physical DL or show Digilocker for Soft Copy of DL)
|Rs. 5000
|Without Insurance Driving Without Insurance or Driving without Valid Car Insurance (Note: You can show Physical Insurance Copy or show Digilocker for Soft Copy of Insurance)
|Rs 2000
|Red Light Jumping Crossing Red Light Signal
|Rs 1000
|Overspeed Breaking Speed Limit or Over-speeding
|Rs 2000
| Dangeroud Driving Overspeeding along with found accused of Dangerous Driving / Speeding at High Speed / Racing. Additionally: Now Driving licence will be seized on the spot by police & suspended for at least 3 month.
Person will not be allowed to drive vehicle, Has to call someone from family / friends to drive car
|Rs 5000
|Driving without Seat Belt worn by Driver or Co-Passenger. Additionally: 2 Hour Counselling will also be required to be taken from designated Traffic Police Official on Importance of Seat Belt and need
|Rs 1000
|Rear Seat Belt: Penalty Fine for Seat Belt not Worn by Co-Passenger sitting on Rear Seat . Do note that as per Section 381(3) of Motor Vehicle Act - all Passenger seating in car while the car is in motion should mandatory wear Seat Belt
|Rs 1000
|Bike/Scooter/Scooty: Driving 2 Wheeler by wearing Chappal, Sandal, Flip Flops
|Rs 1000
|Bike/Scooter/Scooty: More than 2 People on 2 Wheeler (Bike, Scooter)
|Rs 1000
|Bike/Scooter/Scooty: Helmet not Worn by 2 Wheeler Rider and / or Pillion Rider on 2 Wheeler
|Rs 1000 + License Suspended for 3 Months
|Red Light Jumping and Driving Dangerously where Traffic Police is of the view of Safety of others. Now Driving licence will be seized on the spot by police & suspended for at least 3 month. Person will not be allowed to drive vehicle, Has to call someone from family / friends to drive car
|Rs 5000
|Violation of directions of on duty police officer
|Rs 2000
|Double Fine: Overspeeding along with Dangerous Driving and Violation of direction of onduty Police Officer
|Rs 7000
|Not Providing way for Emergency Vehicle
|Rs 10000
|Drunken Driving - Additionally, Vehicle is also liable to be detained / impounded by Traffic Police. Offence is applicable for any person under the influence of alcohol or drugs, driving found to have an BAC - Blood alcohol Content level exceeding 30 mg per 100 ml of blood detected by a breath analyzer
|Rs 10000 + Court Challan
|Using Mobile Cell Phone during Driving by Driver (Other Occupants in Car are free to use Mobile phone, no offence then). Additionally: Now Driving licence will be seized on the spot by police & suspended for at least 3 month. Person will not be allowed to drive vehicle, Has to call someone from family / friends to drive car
|Rs. 5000
|Driving without High Security Number Plate or Colour Coded Sticker (for New Cars found plying on Delhi Roads irrespective of state of registration) Also - as its as per Supreme Court Order, so any Newly delivered vehicle found without HSRP is contempt of Supreme Court Order and is also liable to be prosecuted, if found without HSRP Plate.
|Upto Rs. 10,000
|Selfie While Driving Car
|Rs 2000
|Commercial Usage in Private Car (Offering Lift to Unknown Person, Driving Private Car for Commercial Interest)
|Rs 2000
|Offence by Minor (while Minor Caught driving car/vehicle)
|Rs 25,000 Fine with 3 Year Imprisonment for Car Owner (in whose name vehicle registered or Parents as the case). Juvenile to be booked under Juvenile Act. Along with it Vehicle registration will be marked cancelled
|Bull Bar / Front Bumper Guard
|Rs 1000
|Odd Even Fine in Delhi (Specific from 4th November 2019 to 15th November 2019. Fine for Driving Odd Number car on Even date, Driving Even number car on Odd Date irrespective of place where car registered. Fine applicable from 8am to 8pm with certain exclusions)
|Rs 4000
|Other Fines
|Rs 500 for Each Offence
|Opposite Driving on One Way
|Rs 500
|Defective Number Plate / Fancy Number Plate
|Rs 500
|Driving Without Headlight on after sunset
|Rs 500
|Driving Using High Beam in Night
|Rs 500
|Crossing Zebra Line or Standing on White Line (at Red Light)
|Rs 500
|Obstructive or Improper Parking causing Inconvenience
|Rs 500
Digital Editor
First Published: Tue, September 20 2022. 20:46 IST