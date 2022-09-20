Over-speeding to rear seat belts: New rules, fines for traffic violations

Former chairman passed away on September 4 in a car accident in Maharashtra's Palghar district. Following his death, a debate on the need for in the rear gathered pace. Union minister Nitin Gadkari has said wearing would be must for all passengers in a car, including those on rear seats, and flouting the rule will attract fine.

According to the report, in 2021, 155,000 people died in accidents on Indian roads. The number was up from 133,000 in 2020. Total accidents reported also rose to 403,000 in 2021, up from 354,000 from 2020.

fines have also been revised and it is important to note that a fine of Rs 10,000 can also be imposed for violating the rules. In order to curb accidents, it is important for all motor owners to follow the ruled laid in the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988. Vehicle owners must also ensure that they have all the necessary documents in the car before they leave their house in order to avoid penalties.

Here are some of the documents that you must possess:

Original driving license or digilocker copy of same

Original car smart card or digilocker copy of same (or receipt in original, in case of a new car - receipt is only valid for 90 days)

Original insurance policy or copy of the same

PUC copy in original (for new cars , it is exempted till the end of the 1st year. For cars purchased after 2010, PUC certificate will carry validity of 1 year. For cars before that, PUC certificate to be renewed once every 3 months)

If you don't carry all the relevant documents, the police is entitled to issue a challan to the offendors.

Here is how you can pay your e-challan online:

Go to the official website of transport department in your state

• Click on the link that reads 'e-challan payments' or ' payment'

• Click on the violation you are paying penalty for

• Enter your e-challan or vehicle identification number

• If you are paying the penalty by debit or credit card, continue by providing your payment information

• After paying the fine, you will receive an SMS on your registered mobile number confirming the same

• You can also use Paytm to pay the penalty

Here is how you can pay your e-challan offline:

• You can pay the e-challan amount in cash through prosecuting officer of traffic police having an e-challan machine

• You can also visit the traffic police headquarters in your city to pay the challan with all the relevant documents

• You can also opt to pay the e-challan through Cheque/Demand Draft (DD)/Pay order by post or courier