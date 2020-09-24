Massive fire breaks out at ONGC plant in Surat as blasts rip gas pipeline

A massive fire broke out at an Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) plant in Surat, Gujarat in the wee hours of Thursday, ANI reported. No one has been injured in the accident so far, said.

The reason for the massive fire is being attributed to three consecutive blasts that took place at two terminals of the Hazira-based plant in Surat at around 3:30 am. The sound could be heard at a distance of over 10 km.

"The activity of depressurising the pressurised gas system underway by officials," said Dr Dhaval Patel, Surat Collector

Firefighters were rushed to the spot, who have brought the fire under control.



#WATCH Gujarat: A fire breaks out at an Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) plant in Surat. Fire tenders present at the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/6xPKHW5PrR — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2020

