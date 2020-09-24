Massive fire breaks out at ONGC plant in Surat as blasts rip gas pipeline

-
ALSO READ
ONGC gains 3% post June quarter earnings; should you buy, sell or hold?
ONGC gains 1% ahead of March quarter earnings; here's what to expect
ONGC slips up to 4% after reporting a first-ever loss in March quarter
IL&FS invites EoI for 26% in Tripura power plant, sources say ONGC may bid
Covid hits two of ONGC's most lucrative fields, 54 test positive, one dies
-
A massive fire broke out at an Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) plant in Surat, Gujarat in the wee hours of Thursday, ANI reported. No one has been injured in the accident so far, ONGC said.
The reason for the massive fire is being attributed to three consecutive blasts that took place at two terminals of the Hazira-based ONGC plant in Surat at around 3:30 am. The sound could be heard at a distance of over 10 km.
"The activity of depressurising the pressurised gas system underway by ONGC officials," said Dr Dhaval Patel, Surat Collector
Firefighters were rushed to the spot, who have brought the fire under control.
#WATCH Gujarat: A fire breaks out at an Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) plant in Surat. Fire tenders present at the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/6xPKHW5PrR— ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2020
More details awaited
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU