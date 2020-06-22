SC allows Puri Rath Yatra; Odisha CM says it's a challenge amid Covid

The Monday allowed holding of historic Lord Jagannath at Puri, which starts tomorrow, with certain conditions including that there would be no public attendance.

Modifying its June 18 order in which it had said that this year's Yatra cannot be allowed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the apex court permitted holding of the Yatra after taking note of Odisha government's stand that it can be held in a limited way without public attendance.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde directed the state government to impose curfew in the Puri City during the time when the chariots are taken out in the procession -- and event in which lakhs of people from the world over participate every year.

The bench, also comprising Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and A S Bopanna, said that each Rath or chariot would to be pulled by no more than 500 people and all of them have to be tested for

It also directed that those engaged in pulling chariot shall maintain social distancing before, during and after the

Indeed, if it is possible to ensure that there is no public attendance, we see no reason why the cannot be conducted safely along its usual route from temple to temple, the bench said in its order.





While hearing a PIL filed by NGO 'Odisha Vikash Parishad' the apex court on June 18 had said that in the interest of public health and safety of citizens, this year's Puri Rath Yatra cannot be allowed and that "Lord Jagannath won't forgive us if we allow" it.

A day after the order was passed, some applications were filed in the top court seeking recall and modification of its order.

These applications, including those filed by 'Jagannath Sanskruti Jana Jagarana Manch' and BJP leader Sambit Patra, urged the court to allow the Rath Yatra with certain restrictions due to the pandemic.

The bench was informed by the Centre that Rath Yatra can be conducted without compromising on citizen's health and with co-operation of state and the temple trust.

Reacting to the development, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said the holding of Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra in Puri amidst the Covid-19 pandemic is a big challenge and called upon the people to strike a balance between centuries-old traditions and public health.

Patnaik also thanked the for granting permission to hold the world famous rath yatra festival and the central government for extending necessary cooperation.

"The whole world is passing through a difficult situation due to Covid-19. Holding the Rath Yatra of the Lord is definitely a challenge under the existing circumstances," the chief minister, who held a preparatory meeting for the annual festival, said in a video message.

Patnaik asserted that the state government and the temple administration are fully prepared to hold the yatra on Tuesday.

"The whole world will be watching us. By performing the rituals of the Lord with discipline and at the same time adhering to social distancing and COVID guidelines, we can set an example for rest of the people across the globe," the chief minister said.

The festival must be celebrated with utmost care in view of the Covid-19 crisis by striking a perfect balance between centuries old traditions and public health, he said.



The chief secretary and the director general of police are already camping in Puri to oversee the arrangements for the mega event, Patnaik said.

He expressed the hope that all those associated with the management of the Rath Yatra will strictly abide by Covid-19 guidelines.

Patnaik said he has directed three of his ministers to rush to Puri and camp in the temple town to supervise the arrangements till the completion of the entire Rath Yatra festival early next month.

The chief minister also appealed to the people to abide by all Covid-19 guidelines and ensure smooth holding of the Lord's annual festival.