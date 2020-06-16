Six Uttarakhand districts likely to receive heavy rain on June 18, 19: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Dehradun on Tuesday predicted that Dehradun, Nainital, Tehri, Pauri, Almora and Pithoragarh districts of the state are likely to receive heavy rainfall on June 18 and 19.

"On June 18 and 19, the entire state will receive moderate rainfall, during which are expected in Dehradun, Nainital, Tehri, Pauri, Almora and Pithoragarh," said IMD Dehradun Director Bikram Singh.

Rainfall likely to be accompanied by strong winds is expected in Nainital and Pithoragarh districts today and tomorrow.





Meanwhile, the IMD in its All Indian Weather Forecast Bulletin said that conditions are becoming favourable for further advance of Southwest into some more parts of East Madhya Pradesh and East Uttar Pradesh during the next 24 hours.

"Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall very likely to continue over Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Sikkim, Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar during next 2 days; Scattered heavy to very heavy falls and isolated extremely heavy falls over Konkan and Goa, isolated heavy to very heavy falls over interior Maharashtra, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim and Odisha and isolated heavy fall over central India and Bihar, Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal during the next two days.," the bulletin said.

A low-pressure area is likely to form over north Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood around June 19.