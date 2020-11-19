Top headlines: India to get Rs 10,000 cr for LNG infra, stressed debt falls

-
India set to attract Rs 10,000 cr for 1,000 LNG stations in three years
India is set to see investments to the tune of around Rs 10,000 crore in three years to create infrastructure for using liquefied natural gas as a fuel for long-haul transportation. This will include theh setting up of 1,000 LNG stations as well. Read more
Oaktree, Varde offer $2 billion funding to Vodafone Idea: Report
A consortium backed by Oaktree Capital has offered to provide at least $2 billion of funding to Vodafone Group Plc’s listed Indian arm, people with knowledge of the matter said. Read more
Stressed debt across sectors falls 37% in Q2 to Rs 15 trn: Credit Suisse
The gradual opening of the economy after a stringent lockdown imposed by the rampant spread of Covid-19 has proved to be a boon for companies, especially the ones saddled with debt.
A November 19 report by Credit Suisse’s Ashish Gupta, their managing director and head of equity research for India, along with Kush Shah and Jayant Kharote says the stressed debt across sectors dropped 37 per cent to Rs 15 trillion in the second quarter of the current fiscal (Q2FY21) from Rs 23.8 trillion in Q1FY21. Read more
L&T bags Rs 7,000-cr order to construct part of Bullet Train project
Infrastructure major Larsen and Toubro (L&T) on Thursday said it has bagged an order worth over Rs 7,000 crore to construct a part of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR), also known as the Bullet Train Project. Read more
India at 77 in global bribery risk rankings, improves by one spot
India is at 77th position with a score of 45 in a global list that measures business bribery risks of 2020. The list by TRACE, an anti-bribery standard setting organisation, measures business bribery risk in 194 countries, territories, and autonomous and semi-autonomous regions. Read more
