UPI transactions cross 1 billion in first 15 days of October: RBI data

-
ALSO READ
National Payments Corp to take UPI, Rupay global through new subsidiary
UPI volumes at new high; digital transactions almost at pre-Covid levels
India leads world, processes 41 mn real-time transactions a day: Report
Digital payments see good growth in Jul; UPI transactions up 11% to 1.49 bn
Customers, merchants can use UPI Autopay facility for recurring payments
-
Unified Payment Interface (UPI), the flagship payments platform of National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), crossed 1 billion transactions in the first 15 days of October, data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) shows.
In value terms, the transactions were Rs 1.92 trillion in those 15 days, breaking previous records. Data updated till Tuesday showed the total transactions reached 1.284 billion for a value of Rs 2.41 trillion. In the whole of September, UPI was used 1.8 billion times for a total value of Rs 3.29 trillion.
The coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic has resulted in massive adoption of UPI in the offline and online segments. In the offline segment, people are shunning cash and adopting UPI. Adaption of UPI, especially at the merchant level, has been significant. But, UPI is fundamentally for low ticket size transactions and the average ticket size on the UPI is not more than Rs 200-300.
Experts say, UPI transactions will pick up further during the festive season that is around the corner. In this month itself, UPI can hit 2 billion transactions and by March 2021, it should reach 2.15 billion transactions in a month.
ALSO READ: UPI hits Rs 3.3-trillion transactions in September, shows RBI data
Despite the economy de-growing, digital transactions have managed to increase their share. Experts say they are seeing transactions moving from the card segment to UPI and other digital payment platforms. E-commerce platforms are also contributing massively in driving up digital payment transactions, especially UPI.
According to industry insiders, UPI has been growing in the P2P and person to merchant segments. Although UPI has grown very fast in terms of numbers, the transaction per value of UPI is still very low. Credit cards are still holding up in the higher value segment where the transaction payment value is higher.
Digital payment transactions have rebounded from the Covid-19 shock and have reached pre-covid levels, despite the massive contraction in Indian economy owing to the lockdown imposed in the initial months to contain the spread of the virus. Immediate Payment Service (IMPS), as of October 20, clocked a transaction count of 196.64 million worth Rs 1.69 trillion. Bharat Bill Payment System clocked a transaction count of 15.11 million worth Rs 2,425.15 crore.
According to experts, the Covid-19 pandemic has done more to digitise payments in India than what demonetisation achieved, and the digital future is here to stay. There is a rapid adoption of digital payments in offline mode as consumers are increasingly switching to pay via digital payment methods in grocery shops and other places where cash ruled the roost.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU