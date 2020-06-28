World Coronavirus Dispatch: Some states in US are bringing back curbs

In the US, some states are re-imposing curbs on movement as the situation again goes out of hand. infections across the US have passed 2.5 million, with record numbers of cases reported in Florida and Texas. The surge in cases in southern states comes after businesses were allowed to re-open in recent weeks. Now Florida and Texas have again shut down businesses temporarily, and more states are likely to follow suit. Read more here





Let’s look at the global statistics:



Total Confirmed Cases: 9,984,111

Change Over Yesterday: 176,920

Total Deaths: 498,841

Total Recovered: 5,053,230

Nations hit with most cases: US (2,510,281), Brazil (1,313,667), Russia (626,779), India (528,859) and UK (311,727)

Source: Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Research Center

In US, infection rate much higher than reported: The number of infections in many parts of US is more than 10 times higher than the reported rate, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Read more here

2.2 million restaurants worldwide teeter on brink of collapse: Consulting firm Aaron Allen & Associates estimates there are about 22 million restaurants worldwide, so the projection implies that 2.2 million of them will close. In the US, the industry employs 15.6 million workers. Read more here





China reports 17 new Covid-19 cases, including 14 in Beijing: China on Sunday reported 17 new cases, mostly in Beijing. The figure is down from 21 a day earlier. Since June 11 when Beijing reported the first case of current outbreak, 311 people have contracted the virus. Read more here

London theatres won’t stage shows till 2021: Producers have announced that some of London West End's biggest shows, such as "Hamilton" and "The Phantom of the Opera," will not return until 2021. Read more here

Specials

What doctors have learned about fighting Covid-19

Some of the biggest unknowns: Which treatments will work for which patients; how quickly some treatments will gain widespread distribution, especially remdesivir; and long-term effects of the infection. Read more here

Global Covid-19 fundraising meeting raises $6.9 billion

A pledging summit on Saturday raised 6.15 billion euros ($6.9 billion) to tackle Covid-19. The event was part of a joint initiative by the European Commission and the advocacy group Global Citizen and included a star-studded globally televised and streamed concert. Click here to see what countries pledged to aid groups of this choice.