Covid-19 impact: It is WPI deflation for the first time in 56 months

The (WPI) entered the deflationary zone in over four-and-a-half years as it fell by 3.2 per cent in May due to slackening demand in the economy, hit hard by the outbreak.

As this will translate into low retail price inflation at some point of time, economists expect the monetary policy committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to go for another 25 basis points cut in the policy rate to address the economic slump.

Before this, the deflation was sharper at 3.68 per cent in November 2015. During that period, in fact, deflation was prevalent for over a year with the sharpest figure of 6.14 per cent in August, 2015.

The overall was not available for the month of April this year due to lockdown. However, the inflation stood at 2.79 per cent in May last year.

Among major categories, it was mainly food items which showed a slight inflation rate at 1.13 per cent in May, down from 2.55 per cent in April.

Aditi Nayar, principal economist at ICRA, said the extent of deflation in the WPI in May, 2020 was deeper than she had pencilled in.





"The minutes of the MPC's last meeting revealed a considerable degree of alarm from some of its members. Accordingly, we expect the MPC to continue to prioritise alleviating the pain caused by the fall in economic activity, over management of inflation that will almost certainly turn out to be moderate in the near term," she said.

She expected another 25 bps cut in the repo rate, whenever the MPC chooses to meet next. "Nevertheless, the efficacy of further repo rate cuts in the current environment remains uncertain," she added.

Softening global crude prices led to fall in the prices of petroleum though the government -- both the Centre and some state governments-- raised taxes on them. For the third month in a row, fuel and power category saw prices deflating. These came down by 19.83 per cent in May against 10.12 per cent in the previous month and 2.93 per cent in March. Petrol, diesel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG)-- all saw prices falling in May.

Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at CARE Ratings, said although the deflationary trend in wholesale prices is expected to persist even in the month of June 2020, it would be above the May 2020 level.

"The inflation in the fuel and power segment will see an uptick as the government has increased LPG prices and prices of petrol and diesel have also gone up in the domestic markets. We may see food prices continue to be pressurized," he said.

Nayar also said the rise in prices of some commodities like crude oil, may arrest the fall in the WPI going ahead. She, however, said easing food price pressure portend a welcome moderation in retail food inflation.

Within food items vegetables prices declined 12.48 per cent. Potatoes were the major items within food articles which saw major inflationary pressure points. However, inflation here also declined to 52.2 per cent from 59.40 per cent.



,

Pulses continued to see elevated inflation rate even as it declined to 11.91 per cent in May compared to 12.31 per cent in the previous month.

The overall consumer price index (CPI) numbers were not released for May. But food inflation hit 9.28 per cent in May, the official data released last week showed.

Manufactured products, which have overwhelming weight of 64 per cent in WPI, saw prices falling by 0.42 per cent in May. The April numbers were missing, but inflation in this category remained

sub-one per cent since January this year. In fact, these items saw deflation of 0.25 per cent in December, 2019.

This reflected weak demand in the economy. The index of industrial production declined 55.5 per cent in April. The purchasing managers' index (PMI) for manufacturing contracted to 27.4 points in April, the record low. It improved only a bit to hit 30.8 points in May. Any figure below 50 points means contraction in PMI parlance.

The country's gross domestic product (GDP) grew by an 11-year low of 4.2 per cent in 2019-20 and there is almost a consensus that the economy will shrink in the current financial year