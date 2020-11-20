Covid-19 pandemic prompts health care firms to spend more on IT: Report

IT spending by health care majors, including hospitals, has increased marginally year-on-year as technology plays a key role in the renewed focus on scalability of health care services to get future-ready.

According to the data by SalesEdge, the research arm of TechCircle, the total IT spending increased to $376 million in 2020 so far from $368 million last year.

In the pharma industry, vaccine innovation and the lifecycle of trials reduce from 5-10 years to 15-16 months, thanks to technologies. The positive aspect of this pandemic is it has changed the way of doing research, clinical trials, and manufacturing drugs.

The delivery mechanism will also change eventually. The same goes for the supply chain, Gyan Pandey, Global and Group CIO, Aurobindo Pharma, was quoted in the report.



