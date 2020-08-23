Covid-hit 39 Gw renewable energy projects stare at delays, cancellations

JUST IN
Shreya Jai  |  New Delhi 

Lockdown to check the Covid-19 spread, supply chain disruption of Chinese solar imports, delay in transmission connections, and reluctance on the part of states to purchase renewable energy have derailed 39.4 gigawatt (Gw) of solar and wind projects in the country. The Centre last week gave a blanket extension of five months to all under-construction renewable projects citing Covid lockdown.

But several projects would still find it difficult to commission, as the buyers for renewable energy and allied transmission lines are missing. ALSO READ: Covid-19 impact: Centre gives 5-month ...

First Published: Sun, August 23 2020. 19:43 IST

