Economic Survey forecasts 8-8.5% GDP growth for FY23 ahead of Budget

India forecast economic growth of 8 per cent to 8.5 per cent for the coming financial year that starts in April (FY23), down from estimated 9.2 per cent growth in the current year, the Economic Survey, tabled in Parliament on Monday, showed.

All macro indicators indicated the economy was well placed to face challenges, helped by pick-ups in farm and industrial output growth, said the report, which was tabled by Finance Minister ahead of the Union Budget for 2022-23, which is scheduled to be presented on Tuesday.





India has the fiscal space to do more to support the economy, poised to wrest the title of the world’s fastest-growing major one from China and keep it for at least another two years, according to the Survey.

Growth will be supported by “widespread vaccine coverage, gains from supply-side reforms and easing of regulations, robust export growth, and availability of fiscal space to ramp up capital spending,” the survey said.

The survey expectations for the next fiscal year are conservative compared to the 9% expansion seen by IMF. The government document was unveiled a day ahead of Sitharaman presenting the nation’s federal budget for the next fiscal year when she’s expected to announce plans to boost spending to revive investment and create jobs.

“The projection is based on the assumption that there will be no further debilitating pandemic related economic disruption, monsoon will be normal, withdrawal of global liquidity by major central banks will be orderly,” according to the survey. It also depends on oil price being in the range of $70-$75 a barrel and global supply chain disruptions easing.

The Budget will likely prioritise growth over fiscal consolidation by boosting spending, according to economists Bloomberg surveyed. Finance Minister will probably expand the budget by about 14 per cent year-on-year to Rs 39.6 trillion ($527 billion) in the financial year beginning April, according to the median of estimates compiled by Bloomberg. She is expected to leave tax rates largely unchanged, and instead rely on income from asset sales and a near-record borrowing of about Rs 13 trillion to partly fund the plan.

Economists predict that Sitharaman would target a fiscal gap of 6.1 per cent of GDP next year after ending the current year with a 6.8 per cent shortfall, thanks to looser spending to see the economy through the pandemic.

The Budget comes days before the start of elections in five states, including the most populous one, Uttar Pradesh, which could spur Sitharaman to promise higher rural spending and subsidies on food and fertiliser.

The Budget is expected to push public capital expenditure (capex) and simultaneously create a conducive environment for private capex. This would mean raising allocation to sectors liek defence, railways and renewable energy transmission projects, perking up the domestic capital goods industry, brokerages told Business Standard last week.

Businessmen and economists worry about growing risks of inflationary pressure for the country, amid rising global crude oil prices and the next wave of Covid-19 infections that experts say may threaten over the next eight to 10 weeks.

The economy also faces the risk of a rise in interest rates, even before a pick-up in spending by consumers and companies, as the US central bank plans rate hikes.

(With inputs from Bloomberg and Reuters.)