FM Nirmala Sitharaman rules out any quick recovery for Indian economy

Finance Minister on Friday said it was too early to say if the slowdown in the economy had bottomed out.

Companies were planning new investments after $20 billion worth of cuts were announced in September, Sitharaman told reporters in New Delhi. Actual investments might take some time to materialise, she said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has unveiled several steps since August to revive economic growth from the weakest pace since 2013. The surprise decision to lower taxes for companies raised concerns about India’s fiscal discipline, with Moody’s Investors Service cutting the country’s sovereign debt outlook to negative last week amid concerns over slowing growth and revenues.

Sitharaman said it was a bit too soon to say whether Asia’s third-largest economy would be able to stick to its targets. However, the government’s asset sales programme — key to plugging a gaping hole in the budget — was moving ahead comfortably, she said.

India intended to bring the nation’s cooperative banks under the purview of the Reserve Bank of India, she said. Currently, state governments share regulatory functions with the central bank over cooperative banks, many of whom are failing because of fraudulent lending practices.