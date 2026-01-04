AYUSH gets recognition in India's free trade pacts with Oman, New Zealand

The commerce ministry on Sunday said India's traditional medicine system - AYUSH - has received formal recognition in bilateral trade agreements with Oman and New Zealand.
Both the agreements, which were finalised last year in December, have dedicated annexures on health-related services and traditional medicine.
"India's traditional medicine systems (AYUSH) have also received formal recognition in bilateral trade agreements, including the India-Oman CEPA and the India- New Zealand FTA," it said.
Exports of AYUSH and herbal products have registered a growth of 6.11 per cent, increasing from $ 649.2 million in 2023-24 to $ 688.89 million in 2024-25.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)