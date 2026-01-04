Sunday, January 04, 2026 | 11:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
AYUSH gets recognition in India's free trade pacts with Oman, New Zealand

AYUSH gets recognition in India's free trade pacts with Oman, New Zealand

Both the agreements, which were finalised last year in December, have dedicated annexures on health-related services and traditional medicine

Exports of AYUSH and herbal products have registered a growth of 6.11 per cent, increasing from $ 649.2 million in 2023-24 to $ 688.89 million in 2024-25. (Representative Image)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2026 | 11:03 PM IST

The commerce ministry on Sunday said India's traditional medicine system - AYUSH - has received formal recognition in bilateral trade agreements with Oman and New Zealand.

Both the agreements, which were finalised last year in December, have dedicated annexures on health-related services and traditional medicine.

"India's traditional medicine systems (AYUSH) have also received formal recognition in bilateral trade agreements, including the India-Oman CEPA and the India- New Zealand FTA," it said.

Exports of AYUSH and herbal products have registered a growth of 6.11 per cent, increasing from $ 649.2 million in 2023-24 to $ 688.89 million in 2024-25.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : trade agreements India New Zealand FTA Oman economy

First Published: Jan 04 2026 | 11:03 PM IST

