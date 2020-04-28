Icra to review rating methodology, factor in 3-month Covid-19 disruption

Rating agency is revisiting its rating methodology to reflect Covid-19 related dislocations, even as it sees some critical sectors sliding into high risk category after the lockdown.

The rater will now redraw its projections assuming that a ‘business as usual’ operating environment may not return soon.

“Because of the Covid-19 crisis, the credit profile of a large number of sectors and entities has become vulnerable,” the rating agency said in a statement.

The high-risk category would consist of critical sectors such as aviation, ports, seafoods, gems & jewellery, microfinance institutions, shipping, textiles, tourism, hotels and restaurants among others.





These sectors face severe business disruption over the immediate term. Further, business recovery post crisis would also likely be more prolonged, heightening credit risks, said.

“Therefore, it is imperative to communicate with the lenders, investors and other market participants about how is thinking about the credit developments in general and more so in uncertain times like these,” said Jitin Makkar, head-credit policy at the rating agency, in a webinar on Tuesday.

Accordingly, Icra’s projections would be drawn in a manner that assumes a severe disruption for at least three months, followed by only a slow recovery.

For firms whose borrowings are a mix of loans from banks and from market instruments such as bonds, Icra’s immediate focus will be on the liquidity assessment, besides determination of financial flexibility and availability of other forms of external support such as that from parent or group.

For firms that are mainly dependent on bank loans, the rating agency would mainly follow the moratorium permitted on debt servicing obligations.

“The immediate near term pressure on the liquidity of borrowers is likely to have been alleviated somewhat. This also implies that the possibility of occurrence of default on bank borrowings at least until May 31, 2020 is less of a concern,” ICRA said. However, that doesn’t imply that credit pressures on borrowers with only bank borrowings have eased following the relief on debt servicing.

According to the rating agency, credit quality of India Inc. faced headwinds in FY2020 due to economic slowdown coupled with sluggish consumption and investment demand.



Ratings of 584 entities were downgraded in FY2020 reflecting a downgrade rate of 16 per cent which was significantly higher than the past five-year average of 9 per cent, it said.

On the other hand, upgrades were at 282, reflecting an upgrade rate of 8 per cent, lower than the past five-year average of 10 per cent.

The volume of debt downgraded in FY2020 too was high at Rs. 7 trillion and was more than double the previous fiscal’s figure of Rs. 3 trillion.

“This was mainly because of the downgrade in ratings of several financial sector entities, including housing finance companies, non-banking finance companies and private sector banks. This apart, several debt-heavy non-financial sector entities experienced a downgrade, mostly in the power sector, ferrous metals sector and the construction sector,” ICRA said.

What Icra sees as:

High-risk sectors: Aviation, Ports, Seafoods. Gems & Jewellery, Microfinance Institutions, Shipping, Non-Ferrous Metals, Textiles (Cotton Spinning), Tourism, Hotels and Restaurants

Medium-risk sectors: Auto Ancillaries, Consumer Durables, Housing Finance Companies, Automobile OEMs, Logistics, Power, Electronics & Electricals, Private Sector Banks, Engineering, Mining, Public Sector Banks, Mutual Fund, Real Estate – Residential, Chemicals, Financial Institution, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals.

Low-risk sectors: Agricultural Produce, Medical Products & Devices, Education, Seeds, Fertilizers, Sugar, FMCG, Telecom, Food & Food Products