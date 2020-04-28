Insurance brokers call for securing coverage of properties in lockdown

A group representing brokers has written to the regulator expressing its concern about the companies likely withdrawing coverage for properties due to the nationwide to contain the

Property policies usually have a condition that says if an insured property remains unoccupied for a period exceeding 15 days or 30 days then the coverage ceases to exist unless the insurer’s consent is obtained in advance.

“Policyholders are concerned that since they are simply complying with the government imposed and not willfully keeping properties unoccupied, the withdrawal of cover or imposition of new onerous conditions and warranties for continuity of coverage is unwarranted,” said the Brokers association of India (IBAI) to the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (Irdai)

The letter said that insurers, based on the guidance note received from the GIC Re, the largest reinsurer in the country, have advised policyholders that continuity of cover is subject to compliance of specified conditions during the and prior written approval of insurer needs to be taken for continuity of cover.

GIC Re, in a letter to the General Insurance Council (GI Council), has said retail or small businesses with an insured assured up to Rs 5 crore can be shown leniency and allowed continuity of cover for unoccupied premises up to May 3 or till such time as the lockdown is extended without insurer’s consent.

GIC Re said the policyholder, using online facility, has to inform the insurer regarding non-occupancy of the premises and specific approval has to be sought of the insurer for continuity of cover upto May 3, 2020 or till such time the lockdown period is extended by the government, subject to risk management systems.

The IBAI has said, given the circumstances, imposition of any subjectivity or condition, which the assured are unable to comply with because of government imposed lockdown, as a condition precedent for granting continuity of cover is simply against the policyholders’ interest and is as good as denial of coverage when it is absolutely required.

“We request the authority to advise the insurers of the same in the interest of the policyholders. The current period of lockdown should not constitute either un-occupancy or cessation of work or any material change in the risk, which hampers the continuity of cover”, the IBAI said in its letter.