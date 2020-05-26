Kolkata Port Trust registers 13 Covid-19 cases, including three staffers

In face of rising cases of Covid-19 cases, (KoPT) is working hard to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the face of a spike in infections in West Bengal.

“Large parts of the state have been affected and we, being rooted hee, cannot escape the infection. However, several measures are taken to contain its spread and keep morale high”, KoPT chairman Vinit Kumar said.

According to KoPT, which has been renamed Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Port recently, a total of 13 positive cases has been detected so far in KoPT of which three are employees on the payroll, seven are contractual workers and three others. Of these, two are serious cases.





Another four are suspected of which one is an employee, two are CISF personnel and another one is the spouse of a pensioner.

“We have been conducting video conferences with the trade unions in KoPT and Haldia Port discussing the steps taken to contain Covid-19. Our officers are also daily visiting the docks and talking to workers and overseeing the official work”, Kumar said.

Instances of the pandemic outbreak usually has a deterring effect on employee and workers morale as it creates a panic situation.

Currently 10 people have been isolated in KoPT hospital which is equipped with ventilators and oxygen supplies to address any emergency. However, if the condition demands so, people can be transferred to dedicated Covid-19 hospitals in the state.



“We have put in place thermal screening gates. Every person is screened, hand sanitisers, masks and gloves are provided, and social distancing is adhered to”, Kumar said.

According to Kumar, owing to the lockdown and the precautionary norms, current cargo handling stands at 80 per cent of the 180,000 tonnes per day capacity and official work has been affected to some extent.

“Owing to the lockdown and the global Covid-19 situation, foreign trade was also affected and so cargo handling had also gone down. But the situation is improving now”, he said.





As on May 26, West Bengal registered a total of 4,009 Covid-19 cases with a death toll of 211. There are 2, 240 active cases of the infection in the state.