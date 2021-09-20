Petrol and diesel price hikes are 'inevitable': Indian Oil

A hike in and prices is inevitable according to Indian Oil. In a rare commentary on global cues that are pushing up prices, Indian Oil said that crude oil prices in the international market rose to six-week high lately, but domestic prices have been unchanged. This status quo with respect to and prices cannot continue and they too will be firming up, according to Indian Oil.

"The optimism about global economic growth despite the COVID-19 pandemic along with more than anticipated fall in US crude oil inventories have further bolstered the crude oil market sentiment. Brent crude oil had closed at $ 75.31 a barrel on September 17," Indian Oil said.

Retail prices of and in India are also likely to be affected with the surge in international oil prices.

"During the last ten days itself, international crude oil prices have increased by around $3 a barrel. However, no increase in the retail prices of Petrol and Diesel have been carried out by oil marketing companies yet. In case international crude oil prices continue to remain at such high levels, increase in retail prices going forward will be inevitable," Indian Oil said.

Crude oil prices have recovered from the decline in August (till August 20) as concerns about oil demand in Asia-Pacific region eased and oil demand in the US and Europe continued to show signs of strength.

According to Indian Oil, with easing of travel restrictions supported by seasonal strength in transportation fuels and increasing preference for personal mode of transportation, global demand for crude oil has increased significantly. In India, Petrol sales during August 2021 have exceeded even the pre-pandemic sales level prevailing during August 2019. Although Diesel sales are slightly lower than projected, numbers are expected to pick up by the festive season.

Global crude oil output is poised to rise in the coming months after OPEC+ agreed a new deal to unwind its remaining curbs. Noting that prices will go up, Indian Oil said, "Despite that, global demand is expected to outpace supply during the year due to which international oil prices will likely remain firm in the near to mid-term," Indian Oil said.

Petrol and Diesel were last increased on July 17 and July respectively. Earlier, retail selling price of both products had been decreased by Rs 0.65 a litre and Rs 1.25 a litre in Delhi from July 18 onwards to pass on the decrease in international prices. The current sale price of Petrol and Diesel are Rs 101.19 a litre and Rs 88.62 a litre respectively in the national capital.