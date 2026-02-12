Thursday, February 12, 2026 | 05:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India's CPI 2024 base halves back series index, inflation unchanged

India's CPI 2024 base halves back series index, inflation unchanged

Shift to CPI 2024 base sharply lowers headline index levels in back series, but inflation rate remains identical across rural and urban segments

Reliance Industries, retail, CPI Inflation

India’s shift to the CPI 2024 base has halved index levels in the back series, but inflation rates remain unchanged as the rebasing alters scale, not price movement.

Shikha Chaturvedi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 5:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s shift to the CPI 2024 base year has sharply lowered the headline index level for the back series compared to the 2012 series — in fact, it has more or less halved it — but the inflation rate remains the same in both series.
 
Under the earlier 2012 series, the Combined CPI stood at 150.2 in January 2020. In the 2024 series, the same month reads 79.11. By December 2025, the index stands at 198 under the old base and 104.29 under the new one. Across rural and urban segments, the pattern is similar: Index levels are compressed to nearly half their previous magnitude. 
 
The adjustment reflects the official linking factors — 0.5267 for Combined, 0.5222 for Rural and 0.5320 for Urban, which rescale the older series to the new base year. The statistical reset changes the level of the index, not its movement. 
The shift appears significant at first glance. The index is effectively compressed to a new scale. But inflation — measured as the rate of change — is identical under both series.
 
This outcome follows from the use of constant linking factors. Since each observation in the old series is multiplied by the same number, the percentage change between periods does not vary. The base shifts; the growth rate does not.
 

More From This Section

textile, textiles

Indian textile exporters may get zero-duty US access, easing B'desh impact

Trade exports

Govt likely to roll out 8 components of export promotion mission next week

India EU trade deal, modi, ursla

Free trade agreement lifts hopes of India-EU organic food traders

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump hails trade deal with India as historic, says US coal exports to rise

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

New CPI index may give RBI reason to keep interest rates on hold

Topics : Inflation CPI Inflation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 5:45 PM IST

Explore News

Nepal vs Italy Live ScoreStocks to Watch TodayBangladesh ElectionsNifty Outlook TodayICICI Prudential AMC Banks Stake PurchaseBank StrikeIMD Weather Update TodayFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentFlipkart Food DeliveryQ3 Results Today