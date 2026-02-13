Friday, February 13, 2026 | 02:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India's Q1 edible oil imports fall 2% on lower soybean, sunflower purchases

India's Q1 edible oil imports fall 2% on lower soybean, sunflower purchases

Palm oil imports rose 18 per cent to 1.91 million tonnes in the November 2025-January 2026 quarter from 1.62 million tonnes a year earlier

Edible Oil

Crude soybean oil imports fell 9% while crude sunflower oil imports dropped 15% (Photo: Wikipedia)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 2:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's vegetable oil imports fell 2 per cent to 3.96 million tonnes in the first quarter of the 2025-26 oil year (November-October) from a year earlier, as lower soybean and sunflower oil purchases offset a rise in palm oil imports, industry data showed on Friday.

The world's biggest vegetable oil importer bought 4.05 million tonnes, including edible and non-edible oils, in the same period a year ago, according to the Solvent Extractors Association of India (SEA).

Palm oil imports rose 18 per cent to 1.91 million tonnes in the November 2025-January 2026 quarter from 1.62 million tonnes a year earlier, the industry body said in a statement.

 

Port stocks of palm oil stood at 4,86,000 tonnes on February 1, up 33,000 tonnes from the previous month.

Crude soybean oil imports fell 9 per cent to 1.20 million tonnes from 1.27 million tonnes, while port stocks declined to 1,90,000 tonnes from 3,00,000 tonnes a month earlier.

Also Read

edible oils

India's edible oil output seen covering just 40% demand in 2025-26: IVPA

Soyabean oil

India cancels more South American soy oil imports as rupee slumps

Palm oil

Palm oil imports drop to 8-month low as refiners shift to rival oils: SEA

Palm Oil, India Palm Oil,

India's November palm oil imports rise as lower prices spur buying

Palm oil

India's palm oil imports edge up in Nov as buyers shift from costlier oils

Crude sunflower oil imports dropped 15 per cent to 7,59,000 tonnes from 8,94,000 tonnes, with port stocks at 1,85,000 tonnes compared with 2,00,000 tonnes in the previous month.

Nepal exported about 54,000 tonnes of refined oils to India in November 2025, consisting mainly of 47,639 tonnes of refined soya oil, 3,022 tonnes of refined sunflower oil and 2,484 tonnes of RBD palmolein. In December 2025, Nepal shipped about 48,000 tonnes of refined oils, primarily refined soybean oil.

Total edible oil stocks at Indian ports stood at 8,64,000 tonnes on February 1, while pipeline stock considering domestic production and consumption was at 8,85,000 tonnes. Total stock was 1.75 million tonnes, unchanged from January 1, due to higher imports in January.

Indonesia and Malaysia are the major suppliers of palm oil to India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Nomura drops April rate-cut call on firmer inflation, RBI 'stealth easing'

RBI repo rate, RBI rate cut

New CPI Series: Economists expect a prolonged pause on RBI's repo ratepremium

V Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Advisor

New consumer inflation data to bolster policy responses: CEA Nageswaran

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Piyush Goyal slams Rahul Gandhi over US deal, says farmers fully protected

Inflation

New CPI series pegs India's retail inflation at 2.75% in January

Topics : Edible oil market edible oil edible oils Domestic edible oil Palm oil imports Indian palm oil imports Palm oil demand strong

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 2:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentQ3 Results TodayStock Market Crash TodayIIFL Capital Share PriceGold and Silver Price TodayIndia Ai Summit 2026Bangladesh Election results 2026Personal Finance