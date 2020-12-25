PM Modi releases Rs 18,000 cr for farmers under Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme

-
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the latest installment of financial benefit to the farmers under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme. The amount exceeds Rs 18,000 crore and it will be delivered to over 90 million beneficiaries via direct benefit transfer.
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said the government was confident that the entire amount would reach the farmers' accounts directly and it would greatly benefit the farmers. He further added, "I appeal to the protesting farmers to end their protest and hold talks with the government. I hope they will understand the importance of the new farm laws, and the issue will be resolved soon."
I received my Kisan Credit Card in 2019. I took an amount of Rs 27,000 on loan from the bank on a mere 4 per cent interest as compared to 20 per cent from intermediaries: Naveen, a farmer from Odisha during interaction with PM Modi pic.twitter.com/ou8uJcJmJf— ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2020
