JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

IDBI Bank stake sale in limbo as govt faces legal hurdles in exit
Business Standard

PM Modi releases Rs 18,000 cr for farmers under Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme

The amount will be delivered to over 90 million farmers via direct benefit transfer

Topics
farmers | Narendra Modi | Farm Bills

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Narendra Modi
PM Narendra Modi releases Rs 18,000 crore as the next instalment under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme to over 90 million farmers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the latest installment of financial benefit to the farmers under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme. The amount exceeds Rs 18,000 crore and it will be delivered to over 90 million beneficiaries via direct benefit transfer.

With the push of a button, Modi enabled the transfer of money at an event which the ruling BJP has made into a mega exercise to reach out to farmers by having its leaders interact with the farming community at more than 19,000 venues across the country and also listen to the prime minister's address.
.

Modi released the instalment of Rs 2,000 to every farmer on the birth anniversary of former prime minister and BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee, which is every year celebrated as "Good Governance Day" by the ruling party.
.

Under the PM-KISAN scheme, a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year is provided to small and marginal farmers, payable in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 each. The fund is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.
.

The programme comes amid protests by various farmer unions against three farm laws recently enacted by the Modi government.
.

The government has insisted that these reforms are in the interest of farmers.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said the government was confident that the entire amount would reach the farmers' accounts directly and it would greatly benefit the farmers. He further added, "I appeal to the protesting farmers to end their protest and hold talks with the government. I hope they will understand the importance of the new farm laws, and the issue will be resolved soon."

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, December 25 2020. 12:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.