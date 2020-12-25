PM Modi releases Rs 18,000 cr for farmers under Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme

Prime Minister released the latest installment of financial benefit to the under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme. The amount exceeds Rs 18,000 crore and it will be delivered to over 90 million beneficiaries via direct benefit transfer.

With the push of a button, Modi enabled the transfer of money at an event which the ruling BJP has made into a mega exercise to reach out to by having its leaders interact with the farming community at more than 19,000 venues across the country and also listen to the prime minister's address.

Modi released the instalment of Rs 2,000 to every farmer on the birth anniversary of former prime minister and BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee, which is every year celebrated as "Good Governance Day" by the ruling party.

Under the PM-KISAN scheme, a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year is provided to small and marginal farmers, payable in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 each. The fund is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

The programme comes amid protests by various farmer unions against three farm laws recently enacted by the Modi government.

The government has insisted that these reforms are in the interest of Union Agriculture Minister said the government was confident that the entire amount would reach the farmers' accounts directly and it would greatly benefit the farmers. He further added, "I appeal to the protesting farmers to end their protest and hold talks with the government. I hope they will understand the importance of the new farm laws, and the issue will be resolved soon."



