Sumant Kathpalia succeeds Romesh Sobti as IndusInd Bank MD & CEO

The private sector lender has appointed Sumant Kathpalia as managing director (MD) and chief executive for three years, effective March 24, 2020. He will succeed Romesh Sobti. At present, Kathpalia is heading bank's consumer banking business.

The bank has received a communication from the RBI on Thursday, approving the appointment of Sumant Kathpalia, lender Informed the BSE.

Kathpalia is a qualified chartered accountant, and has over 20 years of experience in banking, having worked with prestigious foreign like Citibank N.A. and Bank of America. Prior to joining IndusInd Bank, he was the head of consumer banking at ABN AMRO Bank N.V.

He has had a vast variety of experience in consumer banking, project management, credit cards, bancassurance, wealth management and consumer