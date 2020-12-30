AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine not ready for quick EU nod: Regulator

-
ALSO READ
AstraZeneca Pharma tanks 13% as parent firm halts Covid-19 vaccine trials
AstraZeneca says could begin Covid-19 vaccine production early in 2021
European Union, AstraZeneca agree bloc's first Covid-19 vaccine deal
AstraZeneca betters estimates amid strong sales, Covid-19 vaccine hopes
Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine shows immune response in older adults
-
The European Medicines Authority (EMA) will most likely not be able to approve the Covid-19 vaccine developed by drug maker AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford in January, the watchdog's Deputy Executive Director Noel Wathion said.
"They have not even filed an application with us yet", Wathion said in an interview with Belgian newspaper Het Nieuwsblad published on Tuesday.
European regulators have only received some information about the vaccine, Wathion said.
“Not even enough to warrant a conditional marketing licence”, he said. “We need additional data about the quality of the vaccine. And after that, the company has to formally apply.” This made it “improbable” that an approval could already be granted next month, Wathion said.
UK virus variant detected in Pakistan
Pakistan on Tuesday confirmed its first case of the new coronavirus variant found in the UK after it identified the strain that spreads at a much faster pace in three samples taken from passengers who had returned from Britain.
The health department in Sindh said the samples of 12 returnees were taken for genotyping, out of which six tested positive.
"Samples of 3 UK returnees show a 95 per cent match to the new coronavirus variant from the UK in the first phase of genotyping," it said in a tweet.
South Africa variant found in Japan
Japan on Monday detected a coronavirus variant found in South Africa, the government said, the first such discovery in a nation that has already identified more than a dozen cases of another variant that is spreading rapidly in Britain.
Iran begins first human trial of locally made vaccine
The first study of the safety and effectiveness of a coronavirus vaccine in Iran began Tuesday, state TV reported, with dozens due to receive the domestically developed shot even as details about its production remained slim.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU