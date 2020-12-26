Elon Musk says it's 'impossible' to take Tesla private, plans new IPO

-
ALSO READ
Elon Musk gets mixed coronavirus test results on the eve of crew launch
In pictures: SpaceX Crew-1 mission from NASA's Kennedy Space Center
SpaceX capsule with 4 astronauts closes in on international space station
Elon Musk slams competitor ULA as 'complete waste of taxpayer money'
SpaceX to begin flight testing Super Heavy booster in few months: Elon Musk
-
Billionaire Elon Musk said it’s “impossible” to take Tesla private now even though he would have liked to spend more time on innovation.
“Tesla public company duties are a much bigger factor, but going private is impossible now (sigh),” Musk said in response to a tweet saying he should optimise his time in areas, such as innovation. “Engineering, design & general company operations absorb vast majority of my mind & are the fundamental limitation on doing more.”
Tesla shares, which were included in the S&P 500 index this week, have surged eightfold this year ahead of the addition to the benchmark measure. The gain is twice the advance of the next best performer on the gauge. The share price jump also created millionaires among its investors, and propelled Musk’s net worth by $132.2 billion to $159.7 billion, making him the world’s second-richest person, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
Musk also said Starlink, SpaceX’s budding space-internet business, would likely be a candidate in his group to go public once its revenue growth becomes “reasonably predictable,” echoing similar comments by the company’s president to investors earlier this year. Space Exploration Technologies has already launched more than 240 satellites to build out Starlink, President Gwynne Shotwell said at a private investor event in February. A listing would give investors a chance to buy into one of the most promising operations within the closely held company. “Starlink is the right kind of business that we can go ahead and take public.”
Investors have to this point had limited ways to own a piece of SpaceX, which has become one of the most richly valued venture-backed companies in the US by dominating the commercial rocket industry.
Besides a contract from Nasa for a version of its next-gen Starship spacecraft that can land astronauts on the moon in 2024, SpaceX has an agreement with a Japanese entrepreneur for a private flight around the moon in 2023.
And it will be ready to launch its first Starship flight to Mars in 2026, Musk said earlier this month.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU