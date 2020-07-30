Direct market access in exchanges will pose higher systemic risk: Brokers

Domestic broking houses say that giving direct market access (DMA) to clients and allowing them to directly trade on the exchanges could lead to significantly higher systemic risks.



“If there is a client default, the onus is on the brokerage firm and not on the exchange. If exchanges, as one large entity, were to take such a risk, it would be systemic and put everyone participating in the at risk on an extremely volatile day (like in 2008),” said Nithin Kamath, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) at Zerodha, country’s largest broking house in terms of active clients.

“One fat-finger trade by a large trader could potentially bring down the entire exchange, and with it, all the people trading the market,” he added.

Broking houses add that such a move will not be feasible in the first place and may not see light of the day at least in the near-term.

“Taking over the role of a broker would require exchanges to take over several functions. How would exchanges issue contract notes, updates clients on their combined margin limits (across exchanges), give them profit and loss and portfolio statement after consolidating their transactions across exchanges,” said Dhiraj Relli, managing director and CEO of HDFC Securities.

“Also, would exchanges do KYC process of the clients, open accounts, and would client need to log-in and log-out every time to trade on a different exchange,” he added.

Currently, do the job of depositing goods and services tax, securities transaction tax with relevant authorities, market participants question whether exchanges would take up this role. Further, they would need to set up customer care operations to handle client grievances.

Brokers also offer various options to clients to place special orders such as smart order routing, which the client can use to buy or sell the security at best price on any of the exchanges.

The exchanges would also need to create user-interface and user-experience design to directly handle client interactions.

Market experts say expanding their functions would heighten the cost-burden on exchanges and impact their financials.

At present have to undergo joint inspections by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), depositories and exchanges, as the latter also plays a regulatory role.

However, the possibility of DMA would make exchanges both the regulator and executioner, raising questions on what would happen in case clients want to escalate their grievances with exchanges.

Since the buzz on DMA floated on the Street this week, share price of the listed brokerage ICICI Securities is down over 15 per cent. Geojit Financial Services is down over seven per cent. Share price of IIFL Securities and discount broker 5Paisa Capital is down 7.4 per cent and over eighteen per cent, respectively.

“It is legally and operationally not feasible for exchanges to be directly servicing millions of investors,” says Jimeet Modi, founder and CEO at Samco Securities.

Pointing the risk-management role played by brokers in existing framework, Modi pointed out that are required to put in additional ten per cent margin with the Clearing Corporation for every client trade. “This makes sure that risks are contained and there are no payment defaults during stress and volatile times,” he said.

Market participants say that Sebi at the most would make direct settlement mandatory. “For instance, exchanges can directly credit securities to the client’s demat account, which is already happening. The regulator could now make it a mandatory across the board,” said senior executive of a broking house.

Even institutional investors using DMA, route their orders through broking houses’ order management and risk-management systems.

Broking houses play a multi-functional role with risk-management being central to their job as an intermediary.

“Effectively, exchanges currently have to monitor the risks of only few thousand broking entities, rather than the clients,” said head of another broking house.