Exchanges put the onus on clearing members to report peak margins

Exchanges have put the onus on clearing members (CMs) to report peak margins and penalty for short reporting in the segment, even in cases where trades are rejected due to mismatch or error.

NSE, in a circular on Thursday, said CMs are required to report end-of-day and peak margins as per the file downloaded by the clearing corporation. In case of any shortages in reporting the same shall be considered as shortfall of margin collection and a penalty will be levied and collected from the CM of the custodian participant.

Unlike who trade and clear the trade through the same broker, use multiple brokers to trade, but clear and settle the same through CMs.

Custodians, which often are the same entities that play the role of clearing members, had raised concerns about this with the market regulator a few days ago.

“Globally, custodians and CMs provide confirmation with respect to margins and collateral only for trades confirmed by them. So, it would be unfair to levy penalties for inadequate margins for unconfirmed trades,” said an industry official.

Clearing members may be unable to calculate the penalty, so it is unclear how they will recover the same from either the clients or the trading members, he added.

ALSO READ: Burger King India IPO to open next week: Should you subscribe?

CMs reckon that a client’s peak margin requirement vis a vis a trading member should neither be monitored by the CMs nor can be confirmed to the clearing corporation, unless the intention is to report margins on net positions.

The peak margin concept will be applied in the segment from December 1 in a phased manner, wherein the clearing corporation will compare the client intra-day position versus the margin available. Any shortfall will be construed as non-compliance. The main objective of peak margin is to curtail the leverage given to clients in

Estimates suggest that FPIs’ share in total derivatives volumes is about 15 per cent. This translates to average daily volumes of Rs 2-3 trillion.

Asia Securities Industry & Financial Association (Asifma), which represents several foreign investors, has reached out to the regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) a few days ago, asking it to defer the implementation of the peak margin norms by at least three months and to reduce the penalty for not maintaining adequate margins.

It said that no other jurisdiction had requirements like those outlined in Sebi’s July 20 circular, which would result in institutional clients having to maintain collateral with their trading members, in addition to the margins and collateral they maintain with their custodians. This could lead to higher transaction costs for investors and credit risks for trading members.