Gold at new lifetime high globally after 11 years, surge in silver unabated

The price of gold in international market is at an all-time high of $1,947 an ounce from the earlier peak of $1,920 seen in 2011. Silver was trading above $24 an ounce due to lingering concerns about the state of the global economy and the flaring geopolitical conflict between the United States and China.

In India, the yellow metal has now entered uncharted territory with spot and physical gold above Rs 52,000 per 10 grams. The surge in silver was also unexpected as the metal closed nearly 8 per cent or Rs 4,520 higher at Rs 64.505 per kg in the spot market. On MCX futures, it was trading at Rs 65,600 a kg, up 7.15 per cent. Closure of major mines along with the gold rally were pushing silver very high.

The gold market cycle, which usually lasts 8-10 years, has begun with the current bullish phase in the market. The last bull cycle started in 2001 and ended in 2011, with the price of the metal going up seven times from the 2001 level. Following the peak level in 2011, gold shed 46 per cent and consolidated for several years. Now it as entered another bullish cycle.

According to US-based analyst Nigam Arora, author of the popular ‘The Arora Report’, “Gold has entered a bullish phase that can last several years. We also think that there is better than a 50 per cent probability that it will approach $3,000 in this cycle.” Earlier, Christopher Wood had said in his ‘Greed and Fear’ report that gold could rise to $4,000 in the current bull cycle.





In India, prices are usually determined by the cost of import. Since gold is priced in dollars, rupee depreciation in India keeps prices and returns much higher.

Given that gold is in a big bull run, what should those investors who missed the bus or want to add more gold to diversify their portfolios do? Should they buy gold now? Arora has some advice for them. He says, “In the short term, gold is technically overbought and there is resistance in the zone of $1,900 to $1,917. If this resistance is broken, the psychological number of $2,000 will act like a magnet for traders. However, since gold is technically overbought, it is vulnerable to a sharp correction. In our view, if such as correction occurs, the metal should be bought.”

The risk in the current bullish scenario is the possible emergence of an effective vaccine soon, pick up in economic growth across the globe and a rise in interest rates. Rising interest rates are negative for gold. “It is important to stay nimble and alert to new data,” Arora advises.

Ajay Kedia of Kedia Advisory says, “Nothing is going to stop bulls from pushing the gold price higher. However at high levels see many investors may book some profit this week. Investors have to be cautious as the US Fed meeting is scheduled on Wednesday and this week is crucial because it will either make or break the rally in gold.”

Silver is catching up with gold now. In terms of the rally, Arora says while decisive signals on silver movement are awaited, in India many have turned bullish, with the metal already above Rs 65,000 per kg, and just 15 per cent shy of the all-time high of Rs 75,000 seen in 2011.

Gold is worth buying over a 4-5 month horizon.

Gnanasekar Thiagarajan (CEO), Commtrendz Risk Management Services says, “This uptrend is expected to continue till the US elections are over. By October/November we expect Gold to test $2,350 and Silver to test $29.70. In the Indian gold can touch 60,000 by Diwali and silver around 72,000 levels.”

Are Indians buying now? Jewellery market sources said demand for ornaments is weak but investment demand is good and has partly moved to paper gold already. In rural sector, there is some traction due to better farm income.

However, according to T S Kalyanaraman, Chairman and Managing Director, Kalyan Jewellers, “Gold has constantly shown a skyward movement and has emerged as a preferred investment option for Indians. Younger consumers are now looking at making long-term and systematic investments in the metal. They have shifted from spending on leisure activities and gadgets to investing in assets that drive both desirability and incremental value. We are therefore expecting demand for to come from this set of new-age consumers.”