JUST IN
Gold prices rise by Rs 220 to Rs 60,000, silver up by Rs 100 to Rs 72,100
Shining bright: Record high prices to weigh on demand for gold
Gold price rises Rs 270 to Rs 58,690; silver selling at Rs 69,800
Banking crisis impact: Rate cut in US prerequisite for sustained gold rally
Gold price rises Rs 550 to Rs 57,860; silver up by Rs 200 at Rs 69,200
Gold down by Rs 10, silver by Rs 400, yellow metal trades at Rs 57,860
Brent crude oil slides to below one-year low, gold climbs over 1%
Gold price rises Rs 10 to Rs 57,990, silver price unchanged at Rs 68,500
Taking global cues, gold prices climb Rs 480; silver up Rs 2,150
Bias turns positive; Gold may rally towards Rs 58,700, Silver Rs 70,000
You are here: Home » Markets » Commodities » Precious Metals
Nifty Midcap 50 in 'Sell on Rise' mode, says Ravi Nathani
icon-arrow-left
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty flat; Asian indices down post Fed's 25bps rate hike
Business Standard

Gold price declines Rs 870 to Rs 59,130, silver falls Rs 500 to Rs 71,600

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold fell by Rs 800 to Rs 54,200

Topics
gold and silver prices | Gold  | Silver Prices

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Unsplash/Jingming Pan
The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 54,350, Rs 54,250, and Rs 54,700, respectively. | Photo: Unsplash/Jingming Pan

Gold prices declined Rs 870 from yesterday's close during Thursday's early trade with ten grams of 24-carat gold trading at Rs 59,130, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver prices also fell Rs 500 with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 71,600.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold fell by Rs 800 to Rs 54,200.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 54,200.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 54,350, Rs 54,250, and Rs 54,700, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 59,130.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 59,280, Rs 59,180, and Rs 59,670, respectively.

US Gold prices edged higher on Thursday after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by an expected 25 basis points and signalled it was on the verge of pausing future hikes in view of recent turmoil in the financial sector.

Spot gold was up 0.2 per cent at $1,972.72 per ounce, as of 0101 GMT. US gold futures gained 1.3 per cent to $1,974.60.

Gold prices jumped 2 per cent on Wednesday after the Fed raised interest rates, but indicated it might pause further increases in borrowing costs after the recent collapse of two US banks.

Fed policymakers believe beating back inflation may require just one more interest-rate hike this year, but less easing next year than most thought would be appropriate just three months ago.

Gold is traditionally considered a hedge against inflation, and a low interest-rate environment makes non-yielding bullion a more attractive bet.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata is Rs 71,600.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad is Rs 74,000.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on gold and silver prices

First Published: Thu, March 23 2023. 08:15 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.