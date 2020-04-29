Low valuations don't make Emami a cool bet; investors advised caution

Developments such as those related to the buyback of shares (announced last month) and Emami promoter's deal to sell the cement business to Nirma group, among others, have provided support to Emami's share price in recent times.

After seeing a sharp 68 per cent erosion in the market capitalisation in the last two financial years due to business pressure and promoter share pledging concerns, the stock has gained 16 per cent in FY21 so far, outperforming the 5 per cent rise in Nifty FMCG index during the same period. However, despite the stock valuation being attractive at 16 times ...