Sebi relaxes pricing norms for preferential issues of listed companies

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Thursday relaxed the pricing norms for preferential issuances to ease the capital raising process for listed companies. The new pricing formula will enable issuance of new shares at more recent stock prices.

A lot of market participants had approached saying the discovered price under the earlier formula was too high and this was discouraging promoters and other investors from infusing more capital in the companies.

Sebi, however, has said the shares issued under the new pricing norms will be locked in for three years and the pricing relaxation will be valid for issuances made until December 2020.

The new pricing formula for allotment of shares under preferential issue will be volume weighted average of weekly highs and low for 12 weeks or two weeks--whichever is higher.

"The pricing guidelines previously required the issue price in a preferential allotment to be the average of the last two weeks or the last 26 weeks, whichever was higher. The elimination of the restriction would now require to take the weekly high or low which in turn would enable companies to raise funds by this route which otherwise was impossible owing to the current market volatility," said Sonam Chandwani, managing partner, KS Legal.

After touching all-time highs in January, the benchmark indices fell as much as 40 per cent before rebounding once again. Currently, the Sensex is down 15 per cent on a year-to-date basis.

" has accounted for the substantial correction in share pricing levels that have occurred in the past few months in the backdrop of the pandemic. This has been a key industry ask for sometime and hopefully, now, with its implementation - companies will be able to expeditiously raise the funds from investors that they so direly need,” said Vaibhav Kakkar, partner, L&L Partners.

Experts said the new pricing formula will benefit promoters who want to consolidate their stake.

Also, it will help institutional investors coming in through the qualified institutional placement (QIP) route.

“This will equip companies with possibilities of various combinations, such as a combination of a QIP and promoter investment. However, a lock-in of three years may be seen too long for an investor who is not in control and is not seeking to gain control through this investment,” said Manan Lahoty, Partner, IndusLaw.

Yash Ashar, partner & head - capital markets, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas said the lock-in will help prevent “abuse by investors”.

Earlier this week, had relaxed the pricing formula for preferential allotment for stressed companies. Experts said the latest relaxation coupled with those provided last week will help address India Inc’s fund raising concerns.

Last week, Sebi allowed promoters to acquire up to 10 per cent in a financial year through preferential issue of equity shares without triggering the open offer. It also relaxed the mandatory six-month cooling off period between two QIPs to just two weeks.

Experts also welcomed Sebi’s move to levy 10 per cent interest in case of delays in open offer.

“In case of delays in making open offer attributable to the acts of omission or commission of the acquirer, a simple interest of 10 per cent shall be paid to all the shareholders who have tendered the shares in the open offer,” Sebi said in a release.

Experts said it remains to be seen if this will apply retrospectively as currently there are a number of open offers that are held up. To curb insider trading, Sebi has asked companies to maintain a structured digital database containing nature of unpublished price sensitive information and the names of persons who have shared the information.

To streamline, the consent process, Sebi has said the show cause notices issued henceforth will inform the noticee about the option to file a settlement application.