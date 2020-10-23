Stocks to watch: Tech Mahindra, Bharti Infratel, Nestle, JSW Steel, Mphasis

At 08:45 AM, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) traded 30.4 points, or 0.26 per cent higher at 11,929.20, indicating a positive start for the Indian market on Friday.

Here's a list of stocks that may trade actively in today's session.

Tech Mahindra: The company is slated to announce its Q2 numbers on Friday, October 23. Deal pipeline in telecommunication & enterprise segment, opportunities in 5G, margin improvement in portfolio companies, long term growth opportunity, attrition level, and increment /promotion cycle will be the key things to watch out for. READ MORE

Mphasis: Gross Revenue grew 5.2 per cent QoQ and 12.9 per cent YoY on a reported basis. In constant currency, growth was 6 per cent QoQ and 6.7 per cent YoY. Net profit grew 9.5 per cent YoY to Rs 299.2 crore; EPS grew 9.3 per cent YoY to Rs 16.04.

Earnings today: Besides Tech Mahindra, 37 other companies are expected to release their quarterly numbers today. The list includes names such as Nestle India, JSW Steel, YES Bank, and ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company.

Coforge: The company reported an 8.1 per cent quarter-on-quarter growth in constant currency (CC) terms for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. In rupee terms, the company reported consolidated revenue of Rs 1,153.7 crore during Q2FY’21, representing a growth of 11.1 per cent over the same quarter previous year. On a sequential basis, revenue grew 9.1 per cent.

Bharti Infratel: Telecom tower company Bharti Infratel on Thursday announced a 24 per cent decline in its profit after tax at Rs 733 crore for the quarter ended September 30. The company had reported a profit after tax of Rs 964 crore in the same period last year.

L&T Finance Holdings (LTFH) Ltd’s net profit, at the consolidated level, rose by 42 per cent rise at Rs 247.7 crore in the second quarter ended September 2020 despite accelerated provisions. It had posted a profit after tax of Rs 174.5 crore in the second quarter of last year (Q2Fy21).

SBI Cards and Payment Services, the credit card arm of State Bank of India, has reported a 46 per cent decline in net profit at Rs 206 crore in the second quarter (Q2) of 2020-21 (FY21), compared to Rs 381 crore in the same period last financial year.

Ambuja Cements yesterday reported 50 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 803 crore for September quarter 2020, helped by volume growth and improvement in operational efficiencies.

Alembic Pharma: Vadodara-based Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited has registered a 35 per cent growth in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. As against a net profit of Rs 246.27 crore in Q2 of the previous fiscal 2019-20, the company posted a PAT of Rs 333.37 crore in the second quarter of current fiscal 2020-21.

Cochin Shipyard: Ace investor Radhakishan Damani bought nearly 7 lakh shares of Cochin Shipyard at Rs 349.14 per share from the open market yesterday, NSE bulk deals data showed.