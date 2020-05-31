Poster war between Congress and BJP in MP ahead of Assembly bypolls

Poster war in MP

As Assembly bypolls draw near in Madhya Pradesh, the poster wars have also intensified in the state. It started when MP Congress Spokesperson Siddharth Singh Rajawat was arrested for putting up posters in Gwalior, declaring former parliamentarian (pictured) was “missing”. In the posters, Rajawat declared anybody who was able to locate Scindia would get Rs 5,100 as prize money. Again, over the last weekend, several gumshuda ki talaash (search for the missing) posters came up in Bhopal, claiming that the Lok Sabha MP from the city, Pragya Thakur, was “missing”. “Corona mahamari mein Bhopal ki janta pareshan. Sansad kahan lapata? (while residents of Bhopal are distressed because of the outbreak, where is their MP?)” Similar posters were also spotted in Chhindwara, claiming that former chief minister and MLA and his MP son Nakul Nath were also missing.

Lego & NITI

Lego Group, the Danish toy brand, is collaborating with the NITI Aayog and Save the Children to give kids frustrated by the restrictions something to smile about. It is working on a project to improve access to quality pre-school education through the government’s Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) and pre-school centres when they re-open. It will also collaborate with the Atal Innovation Mission of the NITI Aayog, under which the toymaker plans to provide offline and online resources and play activities for students, and also webinars under a “Tinker from Home” campaign.

Return of disputes



The return of more than 2.5 million migrants to Uttar Pradesh is not only posing a tough socio-economic challenge to the state government but has also got the state police machinery on its toes. The UP police are expecting a spurt in disputes on property and similar things in the families of the migrants. UP Director General of Police (DGP) Hitesh Chandra Awasthi has directed senior officers, posted in different zones and ranges, to be alert about the potential causes that might fan disputes involving property or over old enmities, political affiliations, caste, etc. In a circular, the DGP has ordered beat constables to maintain constant vigil and collect relevant information so that preventive action can be taken.